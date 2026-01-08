YoungThreat From Kendrick Lamar’s ‘GNX’ Now Facing Murder Charges

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Los Angeles rapper who was featured on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX album is being charged with murder.

Rising artist YoungThreat has been charged with murder and attempted murder, according to court documents. The 25-year-old rapper was arrested on Dec.16 after authorities connected him to a shooting that allegedly took place months earlier.

The West Coast native is also facing additional charges related to shooting at an occupied establishment or vehicle, along with a felony for possession of a firearm. The LA rapper has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Prior to his arrest, he had been steadily building momentum in the West Coast music scene since the release of his debut project, Chucks Laced, in 2019.

Threat recently reached a global audience after being featured on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX album, appearing on track 11, “GNX,” alongside fellow rising artists Peysoh and Hitta J3.

The song performed well commercially, peaking at No.24 on the Billboard Hot 100. Following the high-profile placement, YoungThreat continued his run by releasing two additional projects, It Gets Greater Later shortly after GNX, followed by Reincarnated in 2025. Some of his notable tracks include “Cujo,” “She Bouje,” and his feature on “Out On Bail.”

YoungThreat remains in custody as his case moves through the legal system. More news to come as the story develops.