Subscribe
Close
News

Don Lemon Slams Stephen A. For Cozying Up To White People

Don Lemon Slams Stephen A. Smith For “Making Excuses For White People”

Published on January 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Amazon's "Heads Of State" World Premiere
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Stephan A. Smith is once again facing criticism from one of his peers. Don Lemon has accused him of making excuses for White people and more.

As per The Grio Don Lemon did not hold back on a recent episode of his The Don Lemon Show. During a segment with Reecie Colbert and Clay Cane he addressed Stephen A. Smith for what he believes to be playing too nice with White media. “Stephen A. Smith has just been a disappointment,” he started. “Look, I try not to try to criticize, especially Black men or Black people in general, but Stephen A. Smith goes off and talks about sh-t that he has no idea about.”

Don Lemon went on to add that the sports analyst has a history of going on White hosted shows and throwing Black people under the bus. “He has no facts. He goes on these white boy, right-wing podcasts or on his own show and goes off about Black people and things for which he has no clue” he explained. “It’s just shocking to me, this sort of cozying up to White people, and it’s got to be for the money,” Don continued. “If I became a Black conservative, I would be rich! Or a gazillionaire. Or if I went on to bash Black people just to bash Black them and it seems that’s become his stock-in-trade to make excuses for White people and cozy up to people like Megyn Kelly!” The former CNN host doubled down on his stance to close his argument. “He’s one of those Black people that White people think Black people like and we don’t. Stephen A. Smith does not represent us.”

This is not the first time Stephen A. Smith has been called out by others in media. Pundits and commentators, such as comedian Godfrey and Dr. Umar Johnson, have called Smith’s behavior “coon-ish” when discussing various topics, including his comments on the O.J. Simpson tribute or his general on-air persona.

You can see Don Lemon discuss Stephen A. Smith below.

Related Tags

Don Lemon Stephen A. Smith White

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2026 Golden Globes

    The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men Spotted At The 2026 Golden Globe Awards

    Cassius Life

    Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 Golden Globes?

    Bossip
    Stephen A. Smith attends 2025 HOPE Global Forum

    Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back On Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

    Bossip
    Program presentation of the Prime Video streaming service

    Trailer For 'Alex Cross' Season Two Drops

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET's "Being Terry Kennedy" Skater's Promotional Event
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison

    Comment
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Explaining The Beef Between Adin Ross & Doechii

    Comment
    Pokémon Lego Sets
    17 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Comment
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close