John Forté, Fugees Affiliate & Rapper, Dies At 50
News

FBG Duck’s Mother Granted Approval To Move Lawsuit To Court

FBG Duck’s mother, LaSheena Weekly, has received an update in her ongoing fight for justice following her son’s untimely death.

Published on January 14, 2026
Source: @real_fbgduck063 / Instagram

In 2020, the Chicago rapper was shot and killed in broad daylight. Duck’s family has long accused Lil Durk and King Von of having involvement in the killing. Weekly shared on Instagram that a judge has now ruled in her favor, allowing her son’s murder-related lawsuit to move forward in court. Expressing gratitude and relief, she wrote:

“The Ruling is in and my son gets his day in court. The court ruled we can continue our lawsuit against Lil Durk and the record labels. Our fight continues!! I want to thank My attorney Roosevelt Allen and his team for their exceptional work on this case. Let’s Go!!”

Weekly initially filed the lawsuit in October 2024, four years after her son’s death. The suit alleges that Durk and Von place a $100,000 bounty on Duck. She also claims that Alamo Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Empire profited from artists with alleged gang ties while amplifying diss records to drive streams and sales.

According to Weekly, the labels’ alleged encouragement of violent rhetoric contributed to real-world consequences, ultimately resulting in her son’s death at the age of 26. 

Meanwhile, Lil Durk is currently in jail fighting a separate murder-for-hire case. Prosecutors allege that he orchestrated a 2022 shooting intended to kill Quando Rondo, which resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab.

As the legal battle moves ahead, Weekly remains focused on getting justice for her son, FBG Duck’s untimely death. 

