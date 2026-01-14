Subscribe
John Forté, Fugees Affiliate & Rapper, Dies At 50
News

D.C. Rapper Taliban Glizzy Sentenced After Leading East Coast Jewel Thief Crew

Taliban Glizzy, real name Trevor Wright, was sentenced 18 years and 3 months for leading a 15-member jewelry thief crew.

Published on January 14, 2026
Taliban Glizzy

Taliban Glizzy, a Washington, D.C. rapper with ties to local favorite Shy Glizzy, was sentenced this week in connection with a string of robberies along the East Coast totaling millions in loss. According to a press release from the Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, Taliban Glizzy led a group of 15 individuals who robbed several South Asian jewelry stores of their wares.

As shared in the DOJ’s press release, Taliban Glizzy, real name Trevor Jonathan Wright, 34, was sentenced to 219 months on charges of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery (aka Hobbs Act Robbery), brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Wright pleaded guilty to the crimes in September 2025 and entered into a plea deal by accepting responsibility for leading a 15-man crew of thieves who carried out the robberies in New Jersey and Florida, totaling nearly $4 million in losses.

From the DOJ:

“Trevor Wright and his crew terrorized victims from Northern New Jersey to South Florida. His crew left behind a wake of destruction and great financial loss for family-owned businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Pirro. “They smashed glass display cases and shoveled the gold into laundry bags. After one armed robbery of nearly $2 million, Wright spent proceeds to purchase a Rolex. He sure won’t need a luxury watch to measure the more than 18 years he’ll now spend in prison.”

Along with Wright, 14 other individuals received various sentences in connection with the string of robberies. Along with the time behind bars, Wright was given four years of supervised release.

As Taliban Glizzy, Wright has performed alongside the aforementioned Shy Glizzy, Glizzy Gang, Pressa, and others over the course of his rapping career. His last release on DSPs was 2022’s “All I Had.”

Photo: DOJ/Handout

