Subscribe
Close

Breaking News

John Forté, Fugees Affiliate & Rapper, Dies At 50
Pop Culture

Cam Newton Clowned For Creating New Word, "Nclecta"

Cam Newton Creates His Own Word, “Nclecta,” To Describe His Bonkers Style, Social Media Clowns Him

Lady London asked Newton to describe his style using one word, and, as expected, he did not disappoint in his answer.

Published on January 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cam Newton Clowned For Creating New Word, "Nclecta"
Getty Images / Cam Newton / Lady London

Cam Newton never lacks in confidence, and that’s apparent when it comes to his unusual fashion sense and abuse of wingdings, so it should come as no surprise that he has his own word to describe his style.

2026 is still in its infancy, but we are already getting internet gold thanks to Druski and now Cam Newton

The former Pro NFL quarterback-turned media personality is currently going viral on social media thanks to his most recent episode of the Funky Fridays podcast, featuring rapper Lady London. 

London asked Newton to describe his style using one word, and, as expected, he did not disappoint in his answer.

Newtown created his own word, responding with “inclectic,” to which London corrected him, pointing out he was trying to say “eclectic.”

Instead of owning his mistake, he doubled down on his “creativity,” responding, “no, no, no, no- it’s my word. “N-c-l-e-c-t-a. Inclectic. Do you want to know what the ‘n’ stands for?”

“N*ggatry?” London quickly and hilariously responded, with Newton shaking her hand in approval.

Social media has been having a field day with the moment, clowning Newton while praising the Howard University graduate who chose Hip-Hop over medical school, noting her elegant demeanor as she listened to Newton’s foolishness, who is no stranger to sexist remarks about women’s roles in relationships.

“I hate him and I hate that women even go on his podcast. He needs to stick to just talking about sports because outside of that he always sounds like an idiot I swear,” one post in response to the now viral clip read.

Oh Cam.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Cam Newton

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

    Did Kai Cenat Quit Streaming? Breaking Down His 'I Quit' Video

    Cassius Life
    Delta Sigma Theta Founders' Day 2026

    BadDST Deltas In The Land! A Gallery Of Devastating Divas Serving Looks While Setting Standards In The Divine Nine

    Bossip
    'Pole to Pole' with Will Smith On National Geographic

    Will Smith Treks Across All 7 Continents In His New National Geographic Show 'Pole to Pole'

    Cassius Life
    Pink Panther Party: Mariah The Scientist's 28th Birthday

    BLOOP! Bravo Block-Spin Confirmed: NeNe Leakes Returning To The Network Five Years After #RHOA Exit

    Bossip
    Trending
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment
    Pokémon Lego Sets
    17 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Comment
    BET's "Being Terry Kennedy" Skater's Promotional Event
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison

    Comment
    US-VENEZUELA-POLITICS-CONFLICT-OIL
    15 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Donald Trump Clowned After Reading Private Note From Marco Rubio Out Loud During Meeting With Oil Execs

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close