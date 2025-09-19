Subscribe
Television

Cam Newton & Ashley Nicole Moss' '106 & Sports' Ready To Tip Off

BET's '106 & Park' Reimagining, '106 & Sports' Hosted By Cam Newton & Ashley Nicole Moss Ready For Tip Off

BET announced that its reimagining of 106 & Park, 106 & Sports, will launch on October 15 on BET, with episodes streaming on BET+ the following day. 

Published on September 19, 2025

Getty Images / Cam Newton / Ashley Nicole Moss / 106 & Sports

BET’s 106 & Park is returning this year, but not as you once knew it.

The “fresh spin” on the popular show, which was TRL, but with more flavor, isn’t moving on from the music aspect completely, but will incorporate the countdown style we all know and love into the realm of sports, with former NFL quarterback Cam Newton and basketball analyst Ashley Nicole Moss handling hosting duties. 

“Marking the 25th anniversary of 106 & Park, this next chapter brings the same cultural heartbeat to sports, delivering a countdown-style format that fuses sports, music, and entertainment into one dynamic experience,” BET.com reports. 

Cam Newton & Ashley Nicole Moss Speak On Hosting 106 & Sports

“This isn’t just a show about sports—it’s a show about the culture that makes the game,” said Newton. “When I think about 106 & Park, I remember how it was a voice for the culture. Now, we’re doing the same thing for sports. This is where you’ll get the real talk, the authentic insights, and the kind of conversations you won’t find anywhere else.”

Moss echoed the sentiment, adding, “I know how much this iconic brand means to so many people, including myself. To carry that legacy forward with 106 & Sports is an honor. My hope is for people to feel the same kind of connection with this show that they felt with 106 & Park.”

Sounds lit, we will be tuning in to see what’s cooking with this new show.

