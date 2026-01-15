Subscribe
Close
News

‘Live Wire’ Featuring Rain910

On the newest episode of Live Wire, we sat down with Rain910.

Published on January 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

‘Live Wire’ Featuring Rain910
Source: ‘Live Wire’ Featuring Rain910 / iOne

On the newest episode of Live Wire, we sat down with Rain910.

The North Carolina rapper linked up with The Morning Hustle host Lore’l to break down his two new records, “Gimmie That” and “Let It Rain.” On “Gimmie That,” Rain tapped into his inner “Big Pimpin’” energy, explaining that the record is a homage to boss ladies: “I’m always on the ladies’ side, but we gotta make a separation between the respectable women and the ones I’m talking about on the song.”

Rain910 also revealed that he produced the track himself, citing Pete Rock, DJ Premier, Pharrell, and Timbaland as his biggest inspirations behind the boards. When it comes to bars, Nas remains his all-time favorite rapper.

With his second record, “Let It Rain,” he shared that the song almost didn’t make the cut:

“At first, I wasn’t feeling the beat. We were already done with the album. So I felt like the album didn’t need anything else. I have a team I listen to, and they told me I gotta do this (song). I wrote the song, and it didn’t come out good the first time. So I told myself I’m gonna sleep on it. I think the energy that came from that record was me being frustrated with being bothered.”

When asked to describe his sound, Rain910 leaned on colors, saying red and black best capture his music’s vibe, as he often uses darker tones to bring uncomfortable truths to the surface. “I always liked dark music. I like speaking about the stuff people are uncomfortable speaking on.”

With two contrasting records and a clear creative vision, Rain910 continues to show he’s unafraid to explore both confidence and uncomfortable truths within his music. Check out the full episode of Live Wire featuring Rain910 below:

Related Tags

Live Wire North Carolina

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    NeNe Leakes

    She Said What She Said! NeNe Leakes Confirms Her Bravo Return Through Tears, Thanks Porsha, Phaedra & Andy Cohen--'B****s, I Am Back!'

    Bossip
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP

    Trump Mouths "F-ck You" & Gives Middle Finger To Heckling Factory Worker, Social Media Piles On

    Cassius Life
    Stormi Steele

    Stormi Steele Starring In Birmingham-Based 'Belle Collective' Spinoff, Season 7 Of Original OWN Series Premiering In February

    Bossip
    AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers

    What Is Mike Tomlin's Net Worth? A Look At His Career Earnings & Contracts

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    Pokémon Lego Sets
    17 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Gotta Build Em’ All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Comment
    Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Joy Reid Blasts Stephen A. Smith, Says “Stick To Sports”

    Comment
    10th New York International Latino Film Festival - "Red Apples Falling"
    jim jones  |  Written By Weso

    Jim Jones Caught Allegedly Trying To Put Hands On Dame Dash In Old Clip

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close