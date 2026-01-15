Subscribe
ASAP Rocky Shares ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Tracklist Ahead Of Release

It has officially turned into A$AP Rocky season, finally.

Published on January 15, 2026
The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Nacion / Getty

It has officially turned into A$AP Rocky season, finally.

After a long wait, the Harlem MC’s new album, Don’t Be Dumb, is set to be released Friday, Jan.16. Rocky shared the project’s tracklist just days ahead of its scheduled release, revealing a 15-track album. Two songs from the project, “Helicopter” and “Punk Rocky,” have already been released and are receiving strong feedback from fans.

Features on the album have yet to be announced, but the “Navy” is already calling for an appearance from his boo, Rihanna. The global superstar hasn’t released new music in quite some time, and if anyone can get her back in the booth, it may be Rocky.

Legendary filmmaker Tim Burton, known for classic films like Beetlejuice and Batman, was tapped to create the album’s cover art. Rocky made sure to show love, writing, “SORRY 4 THE WAIT, DON’T BE DUMB FINALLY HERE! THANKS, TIM BURTON, FOR HELPING ME MAKE THIS MOVIE!”

Beyond music, Rocky has been deep in his fashion bag over the past few years. Balancing fatherhood with his career moves, he’s become the new face of Chanel and serves as the Creative Director for Ray-Ban, continuing to win across multiple lanes. Back in December 2025, reports suggested Don’t Be Dumb could face yet another delay after the album reportedly pulled in only 6,000 pre-sales, according to Shopify’s data.

However, it looks like the A$AP Mob member is following through this time.

When Rocky appeared at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in November, he was spotted wearing a hoodie with “Jan.16” printed on it. Turns out, he was teasing the release date all along; the signs were right in front of us.

