Subscribe
Close
News

Kay Flock’s Team Shuts Down Rumors Of Stabbing In Prison

The Bronx rapper’s attorney, Michael T. Ashley, called cap and shut down any speculation of a stabbing.

Published on January 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kay Flock
Source: @officialkayflocka / Instagram

New York drill rapper Kay Flock has been behind bars for over a month, and rumors have already begun.

Online “detectives” recently claimed that Flock was allegedly stabbed 18 times following a fight. Shortly after the reports surfaced, the Bronx rapper’s attorney, Michael T. Ashley, called cap and shut down any speculation:

“I am glad to confirm that Mr. Kevin Perez a.k.a. Kay Flock is quite well. We met earlier this week, and I spoke with him moments ago. His spirits remain high, and he is resolved to continue to pursue justice in his case. His notice of appeal was recently filed, and various post-conviction remedies are being pursued on his behalf.”

Back in December, the PSA rapper was sentenced to 30 years in prison following a RICO conviction. Kay Flock was found guilty on court counts, including racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, and a firearm discharge offense. Prior to his sentencing, Flock addressed his supporters, letting them know he was heading into jail ten toes down and thanking those who stood by him throughout the process:

“I want to give thanks to everybody who supported me and kept me in their prayers. I want to thank everyone who was involved in my trial. Especially the judge, who made sure I was treated with respect throughout the process. I have to thank my lawyer, Michael Ashley, no cap, for not giving up on me and putting up a hell of a fight. Even though we still fighting, because it ain’t over until Allah say it’s over. I want to thank everyone of my fans and supporters. I love y’all. Everything to the chin, nothing to the heart, and I pray everyone out there is at peace and feels positive too.”

Despite the rumors, Kay Flock’s team says the rapper is doing well and remains focused on pursuing justice in his case.

Related Tags

Jail Kay Flock

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Claressa Shields and Papoose attend Wynn Records Presents: Claressa Shields Signing Celebration

    Papoose On Mute? Fans Accuse Pap Of Ignoring Comments About Claressa Shields Until Rihanna Entered The Chat

    Bossip
    LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 127

    Bossip
    (042905 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN) The Celtics' Delonte West, right, chats with teamate Justin Reed during practice at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Friday. (042905celticsdg - Staff Photo by David Goldman. Saved in Photo SAT/FTP)

    Delonte West Arrested in Virginia Following Alleged $23 Robbery

    Cassius Life
    MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event

    CASSIUS Gems: Joy Taylor's Sexiest Instagram Moments

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Joy Reid Blasts Stephen A. Smith, Says “Stick To Sports”

    Comment
    The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Shares Video Of Herself Locked In Ahead Of Tour

    Comment
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Cam Newton Creates His Own Word, “Nclecta,” To Describe His Bonkers Style, Social Media Clowns Him

    Comment
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
    Culture  |  Written By Weso

    Adin Ross Hits The Panic Button, Allegedly Calls Police On Lil Tjay’s Cousin

    Comment
    BET Awards 2007 - Backstage and Audience
    Music  |  Written By Weso

    Nelly & Ludacris Get Flamed Over Upcoming MAGA Festival Set

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close