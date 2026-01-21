Subscribe
Close
Games

Ubisoft Kills 'Prince of Persia: Sands of Time' Remake

Ubisoft Kills ‘Prince of Persia: Sands of Time’ Remake & Multiple Other Projects

The game developer alos annoucned it will be closing two studios, more layoffs and delays for seven titles.

Published on January 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ubisoft Kills 'Prince of Persia: Sands of Time' Remake
NurPhoto / Ubisoft

Ubisoft is undergoing a substantial restructuring, leading to the cancellation of multiple games and layoffs as a byproduct.

IGN reports that Ubisoft is canceling six games, including Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

The website also reports that the game developer will be closing two studios and that we can expect further layoffs and delays for seven titles.

While remaining mum on most of the canceled games, Ubisoft publicly announced that its long-awaited, seemingly doomed-from-the-start remake of Sands of Time was officially dead.

The sad news was eventually confirmed by the official Prince of Persia account X, formerly on Twitter, in a statement.

Three of the other canceled games were new IPs, and another was a mobile game. The company says its focus will be on open-world games and live services going forward.

“Today’s announcement introduces a radically new value-creation model: a more gamer-centric organization, structured around creative genres, relying on integrated business units with faster, decentralized decision-making and a greater ability to quickly adapt to players’ expectations,” Ubisoft said in a statement.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot also said a “selective” AAA games industry, rising development costs, and “greater challenges in creating brands” are the leading causes for the company’s restructuring.

Doesn’t sound like a recipe for success.

Ubisoft Is Also Reportedly Delaying The Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Remaster

As for the delayed titles, no details were provided by Ubisoft, but reporting suggests one is the Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remaster, which was supposed to launch before March 31 but is now expected to hit consoles before March 31, 2027.

As expected, the news isn’t being well received on the gaming streets, with many saddened that the Sands of Time remake no longer happening, but also not surprised that Ubisoft dropped the ball once again.

Not a good start to 2026 for the video game world.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming Ubisoft video games

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Skepta, SZA, and Miles Caton

    Seen On The Scene: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2026 Show In Paris

    Bossip

    Daniel Caesar Says Fans Were "100% Right" In Cancelling Him For Defending YesJulz

    Cassius Life

    Bloop-Bye Wig! NeNe Leakes Fans Blast 'Bitter' Bethenny Frankel's Take On Icon's Bravo Return, Says She Was Told NeNe Was 'Toxic'

    Bossip
    BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals

    Here’s Everything We Know About Kai Cenat’s New Clothing Brand

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
    Culture  |  Written By Weso

    Adin Ross Hits The Panic Button, Allegedly Calls Police On Lil Tjay’s Cousin

    Comment
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Cam Newton Creates His Own Word, “Nclecta,” To Describe His Bonkers Style, Social Media Clowns Him

    Comment
    BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2016
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Fat Joe & French Montana Get Into Tense Exchange Over “All The Way Up” Music Publishing

    Comment
    James Bernard
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Veteran Journalist James Bernard Cause Of Death Revealed

    Comment
    ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close