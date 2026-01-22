Subscribe
Close
News

Nicki Minaj’s Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting MAGA Views

Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

An old Facebook post from 2018 has made rounds, showing the Barbz leader expressing deep concern over U.S. immigration laws,

Published on January 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nicki Minaj
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nicki Minaj has recently been vocal about her views aligning with policies tied to Donald Trump.

A resurfaced post suggests her stance wasn’t always the same. An old Facebook post from 2018 has made rounds, showing the Barbz leader expressing deep concern over U.S. immigration laws at the time.

In the post, Nicki revealed that she was once an undocumented immigrant herself and described the fear of families being separated:

“I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now?”

The post resurfaced as fans point out what appears to be the complete opposite with her more recent online activity. Katie Miller, wife of White House Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller, recently tweeted in support of the SAVE Act, legislation aimed at preventing immigrants from voting:

“The SAVE Act is critical to our national security and democracy because what Joe Biden did is he let in 10 MILLION people in 4 years. Then they gave them work permits. They gave them driver’s licenses, and then you don’t even need to check those driver’s licenses when you go and vote. And so now we have an additional 10 MILLION people in this country in addition to the 20 to 30 MILLION other illegal aliens not knowing if they’re voting and engaging in our Democracy.”

The Moment 4 Life rapper seemingly co-signed the message by replying, “Katie!” followed by an American flag and a pink ribbon emoji.

What has further fueled debate is Minaj’s own comments in 2024, where the Monster rapper stated that she is still not a U.S. citizen. She has not publicly provided an update on whether her citizenship status has changed since then.

Related Tags

Donald Trump nicki minaj

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Ice Police Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Close-up of POLICE ICE marking on the back of a hi-visibility stab proof vest worn by a police officer at the scene of an incident.

    Keith Porter Jr: ICE Agent Brian Palacios Publicly Identified As Alleged Killer Cop

    Bossip
    Kysre Gondrezick for HelloBeautiful

    Baller Baddie Kysre Gondrezick Flawlessly Flaunts Her Fashion Fluency For HelloBeautiful, Talks Criticism, Covering Playboy & Modeling

    Bossip
    adidas and Pharrell's Humanrace EVOLUTION Pro

    Pharrell & adidas Unveil the $1,000 EVOLUTION Pro Racing Shoe

    Cassius Life

    LeBron James' "Shut Up & Dribble" Controversy Gets Its Own Nike Colorway

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident
    10 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

    Comment
    2025 The Root 100 Gala
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

    Comment
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
    Culture  |  Written By Weso

    Adin Ross Hits The Panic Button, Allegedly Calls Police On Lil Tjay’s Cousin

    Comment
    BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2016
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Fat Joe & French Montana Get Into Tense Exchange Over “All The Way Up” Music Publishing

    Comment
    ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song

    Comment
    Trending
    26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Cam Newton Creates His Own Word, “Nclecta,” To Describe His Bonkers Style, Social Media Clowns Him

    Comment
    A$AP Rocky & Tim Burton "Don't Be Dumb" Album Release Party
    12 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    A$AP Rocky Delivers ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ & Fans Are Praising Doechii’s Feature

    Comment
    Ms. Lauryn Hill Performs At Massey Hall
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lauryn Hill Sends Heartfelt Message To Fugees Affiliate John Forté

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close