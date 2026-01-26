Subscribe
Close
News

White House Uses AI To Alter Photo of Minneapolis Protester

The White House has again elicited backlash after releasing a photograph of a protester in Minneapolis, revealed to be doctored using AI.

Published on January 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Anniversary of George Floyd's death
Source: Anadolu / Getty

On Thursday (January 22), the Trump administration boasted of its arrests of several demonstrators at a church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. And in a move that has become a signature of Trump’s second term in office, they released a photo online of one of the protest leaders while in federal custody – a photo which was found to be digitally altered to show her openly crying.

The photo was of Nekima Levy Armstrong, a lawyer and activist who Attorney General Pam Bondi announced was arrested along with two other activists, Chauntyll Louisa Allen and William Kelly. A fourth person, Monique Cullars Doty turned herself in to federal authorities that morning. “Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP,” she wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“I was there when they arrested her, and she definitely wasn’t crying — she was calm, rational, and dignified,” Armstrong’s attorney Jonathan Kushner said of the altered photo, adding: “This is part and parcel of a fascist regime where they literally invent reality to serve their fascist agenda.”

Armstrong and the other Twin Cities activists were present at the Southern Baptist Cities Church in St. Paul last Sunday (January 18), protesting a pastor by the name of David Easterwood. Easterwood is reportedly the acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in the city, which has elicited a firestorm of protest after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent earlier this month.

In response to CNN’s Daniel Dale, a spokesperson for the White House confirmed the manipulation of the photo, stating: “Enforcement of the law will continue. The memes will continue.” That would be repeated in another post on X, formerly Twitter by Kaelan Dorr, with White House Deputy Secretary Abigail Jackson mocking those critical of the AI-doctored photo in another post.

The White House has released AI-manipulated imagery before, more recently of crying migrants being deported, and have taken to attacking critics in the same brash manner of Trump. As for Armstrong, she called for Easterwood to resign citing a “fundamental moral conflict” in his role. “You cannot lead a congregation while directing an agency whose actions have cost lives and inflicted fear in our communities,” she said.

Related Tags

Minnesota racism The White House

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Donald Trump x Nicki Minaj

    From Pink Prints To Red Hats: Nicki Minaj Says She's Attending The Trump Accounts Summit--'This Makes Me Very Happy'

    Bossip
    Desus Nice Los Angeles Magazine And Johnnie Walker Blue Label Celebrates Cord Jefferson And American Fiction At The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

    Prayers Up! Desus Nice Pays Tribute To His Mother While Announcing Her Passing

    Bossip
    Protests erupt in Minneapolis after federal agent shooting

    NBA Postponing Timberwolves—Warriors Game After Fatal Minneapolis Shooting Leaves Fans Uneasy

    Cassius Life
    U.S. Government Shutdown

    Trump's Removal Of A Philadelphia Slavery Exhibit Leads To Outrage

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    10 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trump White House Clowned For Not Knowing There Are No Penguins In Greenland

    Comment
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    2025 The Root 100 Gala
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

    Comment
    Trending
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F*cks To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song

    Comment
    26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close