50 Cent Teases 'Billion Dollar Lawyer' Documentary

50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

The mogul's latest project will focus on none other than Atlanta powerhouse lawyer Drew Findling and some of hip-hop's biggest legal battles.

Published on January 23, 2026
  • The upcoming doc explores the legal prowess of Atlanta attorney Drew Findling, who's defended major hip-hop artists.
50 Cent at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 event - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

50 Cent has been on an absolute tear, and at this point, it doesn’t look like he has any intention of taking his foot off the gas. Whether it’s music, television, or film, 50 has quietly built one of the most impressive second acts in entertainment, turning his hustler mentality into a full-blown media empire. Fans already know his fingerprints are all over the wildly successful Power Universe (Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force) – a franchise that has consistently dominated conversations, ratings, and timelines. Simply put, 50 Cent has mastered the art of staying relevant by always staying busy.

More recently, he flipped the internet upside down once again with The Reckoning, his Netflix documentary centered around Sean “Diddy” Combs. The project sparked nonstop debate online, with fans, critics, and commentators dissecting everything from the allegations to 50’s role as an executive producer. Whether people loved it or hated it, one thing was clear: the doc kept everyone talking. That moment only reinforced what many already believe – when 50 Cent drops something, the culture pays attention.

Now, he’s looking to keep that momentum going. This week, 50 took to social media to unveil the trailer for his next documentary, which appears to be titled “Billion Dollar Lawyer.” The teaser immediately caught traction, not just because of who’s behind it, but because of who’s in it. The trailer flashes appearances from multiple high-profile artists and industry figures (including Lil Baby, Cardi B, Drake, and more), but the clear focal point is Atlanta powerhouse attorney Drew Findling. From the jump, the doc positions itself as a deep dive into the man behind some of Hip-Hop’s biggest legal battles.

For those who may not be familiar, Drew Findling isn’t just another lawyer — he’s one of the most influential legal figures in entertainment, especially within Hip-Hop culture. Based in Atlanta, Findling has represented a long list of major artists, including Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Offset, and Playboi Carti, often stepping in during moments when careers and freedom were both on the line. Beyond the courtroom, his impact is cultural; he’s become a symbol of protection, strategy, and survival for artists navigating fame, street politics, and the justice system. Billion Dollar Lawyer looks ready to tell that story from the inside out, highlighting how legal defense can be just as critical as a hit record.

While no official release date has been announced yet, anticipation for the project is already high. The documentary is being produced by G-Unit Film & Television in collaboration with Quality Films, the media arm of QC led by Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coack K” Lee. Judging by the reaction in the comments and across social media, fans are locked in and eager to see what 50 delivers next. If history tells us anything, this is another project you’ll want to keep your eyes on while we wait for an official release date. In the meantime, check out the trailer above and share your thoughts in the comment section.

