Jason Luv TKOs Adam22 In 73 Seconds During "Boxing Match"

Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

What really set off the feud was when Luv said he outperformed Adam22 in the bedroom, sparking a public back-and-forth between them.

Published on January 24, 2026
  • Adam22's wife Lena has filmed adult scenes with Luv, causing jealousy and conflict.
Getty Images / Adam22 / Jason Luv

Jason Luv continues to outshine Adam22 in many ways.

The professional boom boom flick maker didn’t need long to best the No Jumper podcast host in the boxing ring during their long-awaited celebrity boxing match.

If you blinked, you might have missed the moment Luv scored a TKO victory over Adam22 during the struggle of a boxing match in which Adam22 wasn’t even able to throw a single punch.

The “fight” took place in Miami and was put on by Doechii’s biggest hater, Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Promotions.

Ross streamed the boxing match on his Kick, the streaming home for many incels and racists.

Luv’s decisive win in the ring was not his only win over Adam22. The two have been engaged in a years-long feud.

Adam22’s wife, Lena “The Plug” Nersesian, who is also a pornstar, filmed two scenes with Luv, one in 2023 and most recently in 2025. She got her husband’s permission for both scenes, but he later admitted he was “a little jealous” after seeing his wife work with Luv.

What really set off the feud was when Luv said he outperformed Adam22 in the bedroom, sparking a public back-and-forth between them.

The boxing match was later announced in January.

Jason Luv’s Put On A Masterclass In Trolling

The gloves came off during the lead-up to the fight, with Luv being photographed wearing a shirt featuring a photo of Lena from their 2023 scene with Adam22 responding on social media, “You’ve gone too far! KO incoming !!!!”

Lena also responded, “You’ll never have me again,” with two angry emojis. She also served as the ring girl for the fight.

Luv kept the trolling going when TMZ caught up with him.

“It’s a little animosity, because you got to remember, I smashed his wife, and all the fans and people are saying all kinds of crazy things,” Luv said. “So he feel like he got to regain his manhood, and I’m here to try to make sure that I still take it away.”

“He can run if you want, but I will catch him, and he will be laying out on that mat at the end,” Luv continued, in a prediction that came true faster than even he probably imagined.

Welp.

Social media, as expected, is clowning Adam22 for taking Ls in the boxing ring and bedroom.

“This man fucked your wife AND beat your ass, both on camera. Only choice left is to up the switch,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Lol, damn.

You can see more reactions below.

