Subscribe
Close
Politics

Trump White House Clowned For Penguin Post Fail

Trump White House Clowned For Not Knowing There Are No Penguins In Greenland

In an attempt to troll folks on social media, the Trump White House instead made itself look completely moronic and got a geography lesson on Friday.

Published on January 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump White House Clowned For Penguin Post Fail
Getty Images / Donald Trump / Trump White House

President Donald Trump’s White House constantly reminds us that it is full of stupid people.

In an attempt to troll folks on social media, the Trump White House instead made itself look completely moronic and got a geography lesson on Friday.

Donald Trump is nowhere close to taking over Greenland from Denmark, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen, but the thought of that is still fresh on his mind.

The White House official account on X posted an AI-generated image of Orange Mussolini walking alongside a penguin on a block of ice. The penguin featured in the ai-slop is holding an American flag, and is walking alongside Trump as they head towards a Greenland flag.

But there is one big glaring issue that many people quickly pointed out. There are no penguins in Greenland, with all 18 known species of the flightless bird confined to the southern hemisphere, most living on the Antarctic coasts and sub-Antarctic islands.

“There are no penguins in Greenland. All Penguins live in the southern hemisphere except one species from the Galapagos Islands. Perhaps you shouldn’t have dismantled the Department of Education so quickly,” PatriotTakes, a popular anti-Trump account on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) added, “wrong hemisphere.”

 Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief at The Dispatch and a staunch never-Trumper, wrote, “There are no penguins in Greenland. You’re embarrassing yourselves. Unless maybe you meant …” adding a gif of Danny DeVito’s Penguin from Batman Returns.

We still have three years left of this nonsense.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Donald Trump POLITICS Social Media The White House

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Stormi Steele x Canvas Beauty

    Canvas Beauty Baddie Stormi Steele Hosts Sumptuous Soirée Celebrating La La Anthony Collaboration

    Bossip
    Real Housewives Of Potomac, RHOP Reunion, RHOP Season 10 Reunion

    The Ravishing Red #RHOP Reunion Looks Include Dr. Wendy's Sizzling Silhouette, Karen Huger's Crimson Corset & Angel’s Old Hollywood Haute Couture

    Bossip
    "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" Los Angeles Premiere

    Lizzo Debuts Her Weight Loss on the Pink Carpet — But Hates Her Latest Photos

    Cassius Life
    WWE: Unreal

    WWE Unreal Exclusive: "Ciero Medo" Is More That Just A Mantra For Penta

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    2025 The Root 100 Gala
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

    Comment
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F**** To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2016
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Fat Joe & French Montana Get Into Tense Exchange Over “All The Way Up” Music Publishing

    Comment
    Trending
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    ROMANIA-US-CRIME-INTERNET-CELEBRITY-SEXISM
    8 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

    Comment
    13 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Pastor Mike Todd Responds To Druski’s Hilarious Megachurch Skit, “I Don’t Even Own A Rolls-Royce”

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close