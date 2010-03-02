CLOSE
Joe Budden Going Back to Mood Muzik

mousebudden The making of MM4 begins….. 2morrow.

Since exiling himself from the spotlight for a brief hiatus, rapper Joe Budden has dealt with many trials and triumphs in 2009.

From beef with Raekwon and Method Man to a public break up with former girlfriend Tahiry, the rapper has stayed true, for the most part, to his “No Comment” campaign.

While the world still waits for The Great Escape, Budden is getting ready to jump back into the mixtape circuit with Mood Muzik 4.

It also looks as though the rapper has big plans this time around and is enlisting the help of other rappers for the event.

mousebudden @JayElectronica u free tomorrow ?? need u to call me.

Known as the legs that were able to keep his career standing while being shelved at Def Jam, bringing a fourth installment into the fray only gives Joey the green light to air out each and every one of his grievances that he has stayed tight lipped about.

Without a release date, his recent work with J. Cardim has given some clue into what type of mood Budden is in, which can only make for good music.

Note to Budden:  Don’t give a release date until you KNOW it will actually be dropping, people aren’t too fond of constant pushbacks these days.

