IShowSpeed Attacked In Ivory Coast During Dance Moment

Streaming star IShowSpeed was attacked during his recent trip to the Ivory Coast, in the midst of learning a traditional dance on video.

Published on January 28, 2026
Morocco v Senegal - Africa Cup of Nations
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Streaming personality IShowSpeed wound up in a tense situation during his visit to the Ivory Coast, when someone attacked him as he attempted to learn one of the local dances. The entire incident was captured Sunday (Jan. 25) during his livestream, which was shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In the clip, Speed is seen sporting the nation’s football jersey as he’s with the traditional dance performer, trying to learn the steps. A man, appearing to be covered in baby powder and wearing a shower cap and goggles, suddenly bursts through the ring of bystanders on a bicycle and stops in between Speed and the dancer.

Speed reacts with audible shock, asking, “Who the hell is this?” as the man hops off the bicycle and confronts him, yelling loudly. He then shoves the streamer and rushes at him again, causing a struggle. Speed then wrestles him to the ground, at which point his security team comes in to restrain the agitator along with other bystanders. Speed appears visibly alarmed as the agitator is escorted away, but the livestream would continue.

The incident took place as the 21-year-old from Ohio is in the midst of his trek through the African continent, occuring three days after another near-altercation that he had during his visit in Lagos, Nigeria. Speed was confronted by a shirtless man who called himself “IShowStrength” and demonstrated it by bending metal bars. He became more aggressive while hanging out with Speed and his crew, even demanding more money when offered $1,000 at one point. The encounter ended after Speed reached his next stop.

The popular streamer’s journey through Africa has captivated his audience after he began traveling last month, showing him being overwhelmingly embraced in the countries he’s visited. There have been hiccups in his travels prior to the instances in Nigeria and the Ivory Coast. Speed had a run-in with Algerian “ultras,” or highly aggressive football fans, with him and his crew having food thrown at them and chased out of an establishment, according to reporting in New Lines magazine. 

Africa

