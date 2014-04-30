Lil Kim Goes Incognito Disguised As Indian Woman [VIDEO]

Lil Kim goes incognito and disguises herself as an Indian woman for her feature stint on Oxygen’s Celebrities Undercover.

A very pregnant Queen Bee, who even attempted an accent during her guest appearance, wore heavy makeup and draped herself in a bright pink sari for the season finale of the reality show.

The rapper clandestinely appeared as an Indian woman named Jamilla, so she could come face to face with her fans in the episode that aired on Tuesday night (April 29).

Fans were brought out to meet Kim at a VIP listening party, yet no one realized that the former Dancing With the Stars participant was in line alongside them, eavesdropping on their conversations.

Chuckle-worthy to say the least, watch below Celebrities Undercover‘s season finale, featuring the first lady of Junior M.A.F.I.A.

Photo: YouTube