Subscribe
Close
News

Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen

Christian Combs is the latest person to get trolled by 50 Cent on social media.

Published on January 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Christian Combs Goes Off On 50 Cent, Calls Him A Senior Citizen
Source: @jeffondigital/Gilbert Flores / Getty/Radio One Digital

Christian Combs is the latest person to get trolled by 50 Cent on social media.

King Combs recently popped out during Total’s set on Room 112’s Tour, and the reception from the crowd was mixed at best. Before jumping into his verse on “How You Want It?,”

Christian attempted to get the audience to join him in a “Bad Boy” chant. The response was noticeably divided, with some fans participating while others stayed quiet.

In the video, the chant can be heard faintly in the background, with a few attendees shouting “Bad Boy” alongside him.

Once the clip made its way online, it quickly went viral, and it didn’t take long for 50 Cent, Hip-Hop’s resident king troll, to jump in.

Fif posted the video himself and joked, “Damn, his timing was just a little off.”

The comment comes as no surprise as 50 has repeatedly taken shots at Diddy amid his ongoing legal troubles.

He even went so far as to create a Netflix series titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, where he highlights Diddy’s controversies at every turn.

Diddy’s son, Christian, wasn’t letting the jab slide. Responding in the comments saying, “The real reason why this senior citizen, Curtis, is angry and keeps posting me is cause his BM.”

As of now, 50 Cent has yet to respond, but if history tells us anything, the king troll is far from finished.

Related Tags

50 Cent Diddy King Combs

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Bad Bunny's NFL Super Bowl Collection Is Built For The Fit Check

    Cassius Life
    Dior - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 - Front Row

    History RIHpeats Itself: Rihanna RIHcreates Her Standout Maternity Look At Dior Fashion Show, Fans Think THIS Is Why

    Bossip
    Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

    NeNe Leakes, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Stacey Rusch, Mary Cosby & More Housewives 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Sizzle & Slay

    Bossip
    SiriusXM's Front Row Series With The Cast And Creatives Of "One Battle After Another"

    Teyana Taylor Stays Rooted With Her Latest Air Jordan Collaboration

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident
    10 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

    Comment
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F*cks To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Trending
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

    Comment
    2025 The Root 100 Gala
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

    Comment
    Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Comment
    Nicki Minaj
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

    Comment
    Police capture suspect in shootings of 2 Minnesota lawmakers
    12 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Minnesota Police Chief Says ICE Is Pulling Guns On Off-Duty Officers of Color

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close