Pusha T Shares 'Jeopardy' Question About Clipse

Pusha T Shares ‘Jeopardy’ Question About Clipse & Pays Tribute To His Grandmother

Once you become a question/answer on 'Jeopardy' you know you've made it...

Published on January 28, 2026
Kenzo Takada Dinner - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

It’s now been seven months since Clipse released their critically acclaimed comeback album Let God Sort ‘Em Out, and while many have moved on to other rap albums in their rotation, the Virginia duo is still riding the wave that their latest album has created for them.

A few months after Pusha T and Malice made a surprise performance at The Vatican, the duo became the subject of a Jeopardy question and it did not go unnoticed by one, King Push (Pusha T for those who don’t know). In a recent episode of the classic game show, contestants were asked a question centered around Clipse’s historic performance in Rome, Italy.

“In 2025, Clipse gave the first-ever rap performance in this city-state during the ‘Grace for the World’ concert.”

Naturally, two out of the three contestants guessed wrong, but luckily, the third guessed right as none of these participants looked to be too familiar with the culture of Hip-Hop (no shade).

Luckily, Pusha T watched the episode and shared it on social media with a heartfelt message for his grandmother and further gave us reason to appreciate the work that he and his brother blessed us with this past Summer.

“Hey Shank (my grandmother in heaven) we made it!!! Watching @jeopardy was what we would do every night…I was too young to know the answers but turning the tv wasn’t an option. I caught on quick and it became “our” thing…look at your grandsons. Hope you were watching and playing along tonight. ❤️”

If Clipse doesn’t win Best Rap Album at the Grammys this year, we riot. Just sayin’.

Check out the clip of the moment below and let us know if you’re still bumping Let God Sort ‘Em Out in the comments section.

You love to see it.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DUCOzzbj4Xc

