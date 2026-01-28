Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of Epstein “Co-Conspirators”

Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

According to reports, a new petition from convicted Jeffrey Esptein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has a striking revelation in it, alleging that there were more people involved in the late financier’s abuse who haven’t been charged. The news comes as many question the Department of Justice’s further blockage of the release of files related to Epstein.

The habeas petition by Maxwell was recently filed as the latest attempt to void her sentence and gain release from the correctional facility in Texas that she currently resides in. The section in question speaks of four potential “co-conspirators” and 25 other men who apparently reached “secret settlements” to avoid indictment for their connection to the abuses Epstein committed over the years.

In reporting from the Daily Beast, the revelation prompts one big question: “Who are these men, and why are they still being protected?” One person of note is billionaire investor Leon Black, a firm ally of President Donald Trump and the former founder and CEO of Apollo Global Management. Black paid $62.5 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands as a settlement to financial claims connected to his ties with Epstein.

Black was also summoned to testify before Congress in 2018 about foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election. That testimony included him hanging out with Trump during a trip to Russia in the ’90s, where Black said they went to a concert and a discotheque, and “might have been in a strip club together.” As far as his involvement with Epstein, Black denied any knowledge of his sex-trafficking but did pay him $170 million for “real estate and tax planning.”

The news comes as Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ are slow-walking and redacting elements of the full release of the Epstein files, which has angered members of Congress including Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California. Both men have led the charge to get the entirety of the files released to the public.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law last November, requires all unclassified files related to the Epstein case to be released. But Trump’s pattern since then has been to distract so that the outcry is drowned out by different moves, including the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Trump’s obsession with taking over Greenland.