Agent Bow Bow: Sexyy Red On If She Works For The CIA

Agent Bow Bow: Sexyy Red Reacts To Claims She Works For The CIA

Sexyy Red may be a lot of things, but an asset to the federal government is not one of them.

Published on January 30, 2026
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sexyy Red may be a lot of things, but an asset to the federal government is not one of them.

The If You Want It rapper is once again pushing back against a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming she is an undercover CIA operative. In a series on X, Sexy questioned the rumors directly, writing, “Why tf yal keep sayin I work wit da CIA what dat post to mean??”

Minutes later, she followed up with another pointed and very on-brand question: “Wait did yal taxes already?”

The strange theory appears to trace back to a June 2024 post from X user @SosoTheWanderer, who claimed Sexyy gave them “CIA vibes” and labeled her brand as “desegenracy.” The St. Louis rapper responded bluntly to the accusation, but the rumor didn’t stop there.

The theory gained even more traction in March 2025 thanks to a post from Daily Noud, a parody account of the popular outlet Daily Loud. The post falsely claimed that leaked government documents showed Sexyy Red had been working as a CIA operative since 2018.

According to the fake report, she was allegedly operating under the codename “Agent Bow Bow” and assigned to a mission described as “highly destabilizing and culturally critical.”

Sexyy responded with humor, reposting the claim and writing, “Damn they got me shattt,” alongside a ninja emoji. At this point, Big Sexyy seems to be taking the wild speculation with a grain of salt and just laughing it off. 

Sexyy Red

