Hot 107.9 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 30th Annual Birthday Bash

Legendary Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9 has officially announced the lineup for its 30th annual Birthday Bash.

Published on January 30, 2026
Source: Harmony Korine/ATL Pics/BMI / Getty

Birthday Bash ATL remains one of the last major-in-house-run Hip-Hop radio concerts, standing apart at a time when many stations have downsized or partnered with outside promoters. Hot 107.9 continues to curate the event internally, keeping it rooted in the culture and the city.

Hot 107.9 Program Director Devin Steel spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about the importance of Birthday Bash and its lasting impact on Hip-Hop:

“Birthday Bash’s 30-year run is a testament to staying connected to the culture, not operating like a big-box brand. We focus on local research and curating a real experience, not just a festival. Artists still treat this show as a rite of passage, and the city embraces it because it drives culture and local business.”

TIP previously stopped by Hot 107.9’s newest night show and spoke to DJ Holiday about his infamous Birthday Bash 2004 moment, when he publicly called out Lil Flip:

“History is history, and the things we go through in life are to teach us things we need to know. Earn us the knowledge to move on to the next phase of our lives. You can’t his from the past, history is there for a reason. That was a big moment for me, a big moment for the city, a big moment for Birthday Bash. I was just happy to get out of jail.”

As Birthday Bash celebrates three decades, the event continues to prove that it remains a cornerstone of Atlanta’s Hip-Hop legacy and a bit of passage for artists.

