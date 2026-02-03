Fivio Foreign has really been on his grizzly as of late getting back in the limelight of the rap scene and while the drill rap scene isn’t exactly what it was in 2022, the Brooklyn rapper is still doing his thing and shining bright every chance he gets.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Rat Trap,” Fivio rolls through the streets of NY in a spiffy whip and a huge block of ice on his chest before stopping for gas and turning up with some fans at a local basketball game where he signed autographs both on paper and on foreheads?! Now that’s a fan.

Keeping the vibes in New York, Ryan Witherspoon links up with the Verzuz MVP himself, Jadakiss and for their clip to “Take Money,” the duo washes a gang of money at a laundromat (not suspicious at all), and politic in front of the corner bodega like New York rappers been doing since the inception of the rap game. Can’t be a rapper in NY unless you shoot a video in front of a bodega. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Billy Danze featuring B-Real, Vado featuring Ron Browz, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN – “RAT TRAP”

RYAN WITHERSPOON FT. JADAKISS – “TAKE MONEY”

BILLY DANZE FT. B-REAL – “LET IT BE”

VADO FT. RON BROWZ – “VADO ANTHEM”

ROC MARCIANO – “YVES ST. MORON”

IMAN NUNEZ – “WANT UR LUV”

WIZKID & ASAKE – “TURBULANCE”

DON TOLIVER – “EXCAVATOR”