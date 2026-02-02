Here’s Everything Kendrick Lamar Has Ever Won A Grammy For

Kendrick Lamar breaks Grammy records, becoming the most awarded hip-hop artist with 27 wins.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards went down last night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and even in a year stacked with major wins, none was bigger than the one we just witnessed from Kendrick Lamar. The Compton legend scooped up five Grammys, the most of any artist on the night, and cemented his status as arguably the greatest Hip-Hop voice of his generation. With this achievement, Kendrick not only triumphed but also made history as the most-awarded hip-hop artist in Grammy history. He surpassed icons like Jay-Z and Kanye West, amassing 27 awards and setting the standard for the entire genre.

Those wins were powered by GNX, the bold and layered project that’s defined Kendrick’s latest era. The album, a mix of introspection, confrontation, and experimentation, received praise for its bold lyrics and incisive social commentary. Fans appreciated how Kendrick continued to evolve without pursuing trends.

At the Grammys, GNX earned Best Rap Album, while standout records from the project helped Kendrick dominate multiple rap categories. His speeches reflected the same grounded energy that defines his music: gratitude for his community, respect for the craft, and a reminder that Hip-Hop is still a tool for truth, reflection, and resistance.

But before he was breaking records from Compton to the Grammys stage, Kendrick’s story was rooted in grit, grace, and undeniable talent. Born Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, he grew up grinding — writing verses, battling on street corners, and soaking in the sounds of West Coast Hip-Hop legends while carving out a voice that was distinctly his own. His early mixtapes turned heads in his neighborhood; his first breakthrough came with Section.80, followed by the universally heralded good kid, m.A.A.d city, which introduced the world to a storyteller with a pen sharper than most. From there, Kendrick’s climb wasn’t overnight — it was earned through sweat, unapologetic honesty, and lyrical brilliance.

When Kendrick dropped To Pimp a Butterfly and DAMN., the culture shifted. These projects weren’t just albums; they were movements: unfiltered reflections on Black life, identity, trauma, celebration, and resilience. Songs like “Alright” became anthems of protest and hope, while DAMN. earned not just Grammys but even the Pulitzer Prize for Music — a first for Hip-Hop. From the Black Panther soundtrack to Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, every era of Kendrick’s discography expanded what people expected from rap, inviting new emotional, musical, and intellectual depths. The Grammys, a stage that once hesitated to fully embrace hip-hop, now feels like Kendrick’s homecoming each time he steps up to accept his trophies.

That’s why, every awards season, Kendrick Lamar doesn’t just show up— he redefines the conversation. Whether it’s breaking records, shattering ceilings, or holding up mirrors to society through his art, his place in music history isn’t a question — it’s a fact.

So as the applause winds down from another historic night, here’s everything Kendrick Lamar has ever won a Grammy for — the proof that his impact isn’t imagined, it’s earned.

2015 – 57th Grammy Awards

Best Rap Song – “i”

Kendrick’s first Grammy win rewarded his songwriting, highlighting a rare rap single centered on self-love and resilience. It marked the beginning of his long reign of Grammy dominance.

Best Rap Performance – “i”

This win recognized Kendrick’s delivery and conviction, proving the message hit just as hard live as it did on record.

2016 – 58th Grammy Awards

Best Rap Performance – “Alright”

“Alright became an anthem far beyond music, and this award reflected its cultural impact and emotional weight.

Best Rap Song – “Alright”

Kendrick’s pen was honored here for writing a song that felt personal, political, and universally chantable.

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration – “These Walls”

A smooth yet layered record that showed Kendrick’s ability to blend funk, soul, and rap without losing substance.

Best Music Video – “Bad Blood” (Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar)

A massive crossover moment that placed Kendrick front and center in one of pop’s biggest visual spectacles.

Best Rap Album – To Pimp a Butterfly

A genre-defining album that pushed hip-hop’s boundaries and cemented Kendrick as an artist of historic importance.

2018 – 60th Grammy Awards

Best Rap Album – DAMN.

A sharper, more commercially accessible project that still carried depth and spiritual tension.

Best Rap Performance – “HUMBLE.”

Minimalist, commanding, and unforgettable, “HUMBLE.” showed Kendrick’s ability to dominate without overcomplicating.

Best Rap Song – “HUMBLE.”

This win honored the structure and precision of Kendrick’s writing, built for both radio and replay value.

Best Music Video – “HUMBLE.”

Instantly iconic visuals helped turn the song into a cultural moment.

Best Rap/Sung Performance – “LOYALTY.” (feat. Rihanna)

A moody, melodic collaboration that proved Kendrick could thrive in pop-adjacent spaces without compromise.

2019 – 61st Grammy Awards

Best Rap Performance – “King’s Dead” (with Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake)

A standout track from Black Panther that became one of Kendrick’s most quotable performances.

2022 – 64th Grammy Awards

Best Rap Performance – “Family Ties” (with Baby Keem)

A high-energy, generational moment that showed Kendrick still setting the bar, uplifting new voices.

2023 – 65th Grammy Awards

Best Rap Album – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

A deeply personal project that tackled trauma, growth, and accountability head-on.

Best Rap Performance – “The Heart Part 5”

A controlled, emotionally heavy performance that felt more like a sermon than a single.

Best Rap Song – “The Heart Part 5”

This win honored Kendrick’s writing at its most reflective and layered.

2025 – 67th Grammy Awards

Record of the Year – “Not Like Us”

A rare general-field win for a rap record that dominated conversation and culture.

Song of the Year – “Not Like Us”

This songwriting win underscored just how sharp and impactful Kendrick’s pen remains.

Best Rap Performance – “Not Like Us”

Kendrick’s delivery helped turn the record into a moment people couldn’t escape.

Best Rap Song – “Not Like Us”

Another acknowledgment of the writing that fueled one of the biggest rap moments in years.

Best Music Video – “Not Like Us”

Visual storytelling elevated the song into an event rather than just a release.

2026 – 68th Grammy Awards

Record of the Year – “Luther” (with SZA)

A refined, emotionally rich collaboration that crossed genre lines with ease.

Best Melodic Rap Performance – “Luther” (with SZA)

Honoring Kendrick’s balance of melody and precision within a rap framework.

Best Rap Song – TV Off

A sharp, message-driven record rewarded for its writing and cultural relevance.

Best Rap Album – GNX

The Grammy stamped Kendrick’s latest era with top honors, recognizing the full scope of the project.

Best Rap Performance – “Chains & Whips” (Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

A performance-driven win that showed Kendrick’s presence can still tilt a record, even as a feature.

