The 2026 Grammys Showed Out With The Blackest Of Excellence & ICE Slander

From stellar performances (and yes, I’m only talking about the Black ones they still insist on parking at the end of the show to keep you hostage 🙄), the Grammy Awards are officially a wrap.

The 2026 ceremony went down Sunday, Feb. 1, inside L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, with awards handed out across 95 categories. Trevor Noah returned as host for the sixth—and final—time, marking the end of an era as CBS aired the Grammys for the last time after more than 50 years. Beginning in 2027, the show officially moves under the Disney umbrella.

Trevor Noah scattered jokes throughout the night, including a barb aimed at Nicki Minaj’s gladly welcomed absence and the Kendrick and Drake beef while standing next to the “Not Like Us” rapper.

“Welcome back, the most nominated artist of the year Kendrick Lamar that’s right 9 nominations everybody. Congratulations and that is all. I’m gonna say congratulations I actually thought about writing a few jokes roasting you but then I remembered what you can do to light skin dues from other countries me and my delegation are still recovering from the pain.”

Shaboozey picked up his first-ever Grammy during the Premiere Ceremony, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Jelly Roll for “Amen.”

But it wasn’t just a win—it was a moment as Shaboozey used his speech to tearfully honor his mother, an immigrant who worked multiple jobs for decades as a psychiatric nurse, while also calling out the current administration by reminding America exactly who built this country.

“Immigrants built this country—literally,” he said. “This is for them. For all children of immigrants. Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories. You give America color.”

During his speech, Shaboozey took time to shout out his mother, who he revealed is an immigrant along with calling out ICE, saying:

“I also want to thank my mother, who as of today, has retired from her job after 30 years working in the medical field as a registered nurse in the psych ward. She worked three to four jobs just to provide for me and my four siblings as an immigrant in this country. Thank you, mom. Immigrants built this country, literally. So this is for them. For all children of immigrants, this is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunities, to be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it. Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your traditions. You give America color, I love y’all so much. Thank you.”

Durand Bernarr also swooped up his first Grammy, sharing the genuinely heartwarming on-stage moment with his parents that cut straight through the industry gloss.

The night’s biggest winner? Unsurprisingly, Kendrick Lamar.

The ever-evolving and Grammy reigning artist took home five awards, including Best Rap Album for GNX and Record of the Year for “Luther” with SZA. With that Best Rap Album win, Kendrick officially notched his 26th Grammy—passing JAY-Z with 25 to become the most awarded rapper in Grammy history.

Also dominating the night was Bad Bunny, who made history as the first Spanish-language artist to win Album of the Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. He also became the first artist nominated in the Album, Song, and Record of the Year categories in the same year.

During his acceptance speeches, Bad Bunny didn’t waste a second using the platform. He dedicated his wins to immigrants being targeted by ICE and called out what he described as a Trump-endorsed rogue organization.

“I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams,” he said as he accepted the award for Album of the Year.

Later, while accepting Best Música Urbana Album, he went even further:

“Before I say thanks to God, I want to say ICE out. We’re not animals. We’re not savages. We’re not aliens. We are humans—and we are Americans.”

He closed with a reminder that felt especially necessary right now:

“The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing stronger than hate is love.”

Beyond the impactful and important speeches, the performances carried real weight.

Lauryn Hill, Raphael Saadiq, Bilal, Leon Thomas, and Lucky Daye delivered a powerful tribute honoring D’Angelo and the late Roberta Flack.

The D’Angelo segment flowed seamlessly as Hill opening with “Nothing Even Matters,” Lucky Daye covering “Brown Sugar,” Saadiq and Anthony Hamilton performing “Lady,” Leon Thomas on “Devil’s Pie,” Bilal delivering “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” and Jon Batiste closing with “Africa.”

The tribute to Roberta Flack was just as intentional. Hill and Batiste performed “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” Leon Bridges joined for “Compared to What,” Lalah Hathaway and October London followed with “Closer I Get to You,” and John Legend teamed with Chaka Khan for “Where Is the Love.”

Hill closed the tribute by reuniting with Wyclef Jean, transitioning from Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song” into the Fugees’ iconic version, a full-circle moment executed perfectly.

Elsewhere during the show, Tyler, the Creator literaly burned down the stage with his performance that featured a special appearance from Regina King.

While the Clipse and Pharrell brought Louis Vuitton donned cocaine bars with drip to the pristine stage in an epic and grit-luxe performance, every aspect of American culture was on full display.

Check out the full list of winners here.