Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Kendrick Lamar & More Hit Floyd Mayweather Pre & After Parties [PHOTOS]

A Floyd Mayweather fight knows how the bring the party to the event outside of the boxing ring, and last night in Las Vegas, that’s exactly what happened. Celebrities from every avenue of entertainment all convened in the Sin City before and after the champion’s 42nd consecutive win after defeating Argentine fighter Marcos Maidana.

On paper, Floyd Mayweather handily won the numbers game but the film revealed Maidana to be the obvious aggressor. Fans booed as The Money Team celebrated their majority decsion win but the endless sea of talent didn’t seem to mine.

Lil Wayne and Jeezy threw the official after party on the Vegas strip at the TW Theater, which featured the likes of Katt Williams, Suge Knight and a camera-shoving Dave Chappelle. DJ Franzen also provided the music for the event.

The fight’s pre-party also drew in big names as Michael J. Fox, Kendrick Lamar, Jake Gyllenhaal, 2 Chainz and many more all held the fists up to celebrate the big bout.

Flip through the gallery to see how party life in Vegas still transpires.

—

Photos: Epic Nights/Santiago Interiano, WENN/DJDM, Judy Eddy

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29Next page »