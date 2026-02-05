Subscribe
C-Murder’s Appeal Denied Again By Louisiana Supreme Court

No Limit rapper C-Murder has reached the end of the road for state-level appeals.

Published on February 5, 2026
C-Murder Photo Session
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

No Limit rapper C-Murder has reached the end of the road for state-level appeals.

According to a reports, the Louisiana Supreme Court has denied the New Orleans native’s latest attempt to appeal his 2009 murder conviction.

Corey Miller, also known as C-Murder is currently serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder after being convicted in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steven Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. Miller, the younger brother of Master P, has long maintained his innocence. 

After both an appellate court and the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld his conviction in 2011 and 2012, respectively, Miller connoted to pursue post-conviction relief through the state court system.

In his most recent filing, Miller argued that recanted testimony from two key witnesses, along with concerns surrounding the handling of DNA evidence, warranted either a reversal of his conviction or a new trail.

The Louisiana Supreme Court was not persuaded. On Tuesday (Feb.3), all seven justices unanimously voted to reject Miller’s application. Under Louisiana law, the ruling also means Miller has exhausted his ability to seek further appeals at the state level.

“Applicant has previously exhausted his right to state collateral review and fails to show that any exception permits his successive filing,” the court wrote.

With the decision, Miller remains sentenced to life in prison. While he may still pursue relief through the federal court system, witness recantations alone are typically not sufficient grounds for overturning a conviction at that level.

