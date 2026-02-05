Subscribe
Close
News

Joe Budden Talks Rory & Mal Split On Club Shay Shay

Joe Budden Gets Candid About Rory & Mal Split On Club Shay Shay

Joe Budden sat down with Shannon Sharpe for his Club Shay Shay podcast to discuss his career, including his public split with Rory and Mal.

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Joe Budden Club Shay Shay

Joe Budden currently lords over a burgeoning media empire, a far cry from his days as a talented, if often misunderstood, Hip-Hop star. Joe Budden now heads one of the most popular podcasts in the land and sat down to talk with Shannon Sharpe about his journey, including the public split with former co-hosts, Rory and Mal.

Joe Budden appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast in New York’s Sei Less bar, discussing his eponymously named podcast, his past drug addiction, the weight of fame and dating, plus much more.

Over an hour and a half in their talk, the discussion turned to Rory and Mal, who currently have their own podcast that falls in the same lane of entertainment as Budden’s. Sharpe inquired about the dissolution of the former iteration of the podcast, and Budden gave his candid thoughts.

“It was really tough in the moment,” Budden began, discussing the breaking apart of the podcast. “You got friendships you’re managing, you’re managing business [and] people’s view of the business. It was difficult.”

Budden continued, “And then they left, and I wish them brothers nothing but the best. And again, my faith be in God. My faith is in a higher power at all times. So, whatever is happening, that’s what’s supposed to be happening.

Budden ended his thought by saying, “I’m not sitting around weeping at the hand that I’m dealt. I’m getting to it. I needed all that education that came from that split. It was informative. It was important for me to get to the next place that I was going.”

Check out Joe Budden on the Club Shay Shay podcast below. Hit the 1:40:00-minute mark to hear the Rory and Mal split talk.

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

Related Tags

Club Shay Shay podcast Joe Budden shannon sharpe

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

    Clippers Trade James Harden To Cavaliers, Social Media Clowns His Trade History

    Cassius Life
    Michael asset

    And The Oscar Goes To…Colman Domingo’s Mind-Blowing Transformation Into Joe Jackson Shatters Social Media, Stirs Up Even More ‘Michael’ Mania

    Bossip
    FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR

    Who Is Lewis Hamilton?

    Cassius Life
    Miss Quad x King

    It's A Wrap: 'Married To Medicine's' Miss Quad Confirms Split From King After Salesman Sassily Says THIS About Their Breakup

    Bossip
    Trending
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of Epstein “Co-Conspirators”

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    Trending
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close