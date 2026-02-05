Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

D4vd's Friend, Neo Langston, Testifies Before Grand Jury

D4vd’s Friend, Streamer Neo Langston Testifies Before Grand Jury In Celeste Rivas Case

Langston's appearance in front of the grand jury in the Rivas case happened after he was arrested less than two weeks ago for failing to appear in court.

Published on February 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Langston's appearance in front of the grand jury in the Rivas case happened after he was arrested less than two weeks ago for failing to appear in court.
  • According to the celebrity gossip site, Neo spoke for "about 30-40 minutes."
D4vd's Friend, Neo Langston, Testifies Before Grand Jury
Timothy Norris / D4vd

D4vd still remains a suspect in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, and the latest development in the case saw his friend, streamer Neo Langston, finally testify in front of the grand jury.

Langston’s appearance in front of the grand jury in the Rivas case happened after he was arrested less than two weeks ago for failing to appear in court.

TMZ reports Neo, 23, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 24, and taken back to California, where he finally appeared in a Los Angeles court.

According to the celebrity gossip site, Neo spoke for “about 30-40 minutes.”

“Given Neo’s friendship with D4vd, who is a suspect in Celeste’s murder, it’s surprising [deputy D.A. Beth] Silverman spent only 40 minutes with him … the prosecutor has been aggressive with questioning witnesses” TMZ reports.

D4vd has been considered a suspect since Rivas decomposing body was found in the trunk of his Tesla back in September.

The car was taken to the impound lot after “someone reported it abandoned” in the Hollywood Hills. Law enforcement was called in after workers “reported a strong odor” coming from the vehicle.

Rivas’s remains were found in the front truck of the vehicle, not intact and badly decomposed.

Strangely, D4vd never reported the car as stolen.

No one has been formally charged in the killing of Rivas, but honestly, it’s not looking good for the New York-born artist, who wasn’t initially considered a suspect for two months until now.

We will continue to follow this case as it unfolds.

Related Tags

Crime and Justice

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 130

    Bossip
    Super Bowl LX - Anti-Counterfeiting Press Conference

    Former NFL Player Convicted In $200M Medicare Fraud Scheme

    Cassius Life

    World Cancer Day: Tina Knowles, Dwyane Wade, Robin Roberts & Other Black Celebrities Who Survived & Thrived

    Bossip
    Kid Cudi As Scotty Ramon “Echoes of the Past” at Ruttkowski;68 Bohemians Merch

    Kid Cudi Celebrates First-Ever Solo Art Exhibit With Prints & Merch

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals List Of Epstein “Co-Conspirators”

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Melania Trump Rated Worst First Lady, Surprising No One

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    Trending
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close