D4vd’s Friend, Streamer Neo Langston Testifies Before Grand Jury In Celeste Rivas Case

Langston's appearance in front of the grand jury in the Rivas case happened after he was arrested less than two weeks ago for failing to appear in court.

According to the celebrity gossip site, Neo spoke for "about 30-40 minutes."

Timothy Norris / D4vd

D4vd still remains a suspect in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, and the latest development in the case saw his friend, streamer Neo Langston, finally testify in front of the grand jury.

Langston’s appearance in front of the grand jury in the Rivas case happened after he was arrested less than two weeks ago for failing to appear in court.

TMZ reports Neo, 23, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 24, and taken back to California, where he finally appeared in a Los Angeles court.

According to the celebrity gossip site, Neo spoke for “about 30-40 minutes.”

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Given Neo’s friendship with D4vd, who is a suspect in Celeste’s murder, it’s surprising [deputy D.A. Beth] Silverman spent only 40 minutes with him … the prosecutor has been aggressive with questioning witnesses” TMZ reports.

D4vd has been considered a suspect since Rivas decomposing body was found in the trunk of his Tesla back in September.

The car was taken to the impound lot after “someone reported it abandoned” in the Hollywood Hills. Law enforcement was called in after workers “reported a strong odor” coming from the vehicle.

Rivas’s remains were found in the front truck of the vehicle, not intact and badly decomposed.

Strangely, D4vd never reported the car as stolen.

No one has been formally charged in the killing of Rivas, but honestly, it’s not looking good for the New York-born artist, who wasn’t initially considered a suspect for two months until now.

We will continue to follow this case as it unfolds.