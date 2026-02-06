No Kidding Around: Christoper “Kid” Reid Shares He Received A Heart Transplant

Kid reveals he received a heart transplant after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure

He initially dismissed his symptoms as a result of aging, highlighting the importance of monitoring one's health

Kid wants to use his experience to encourage others, especially people of color, to prioritize their health and not delay seeking medical care

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Christopher “Kid” Reid

Christopher Reid, aka, Kid, from the iconic rap duo, Kid ‘n Play, is now urging everyone to monitor their health closely.

Speaking with Good Morning America, Reid revealed for the first time that he received a heart transplant.

Reid, who rose to fame in the 80s and 90s alongside his dancing and rapping partner, Christopher “Play” Martin, spoke with Michael Strahan in a segment that aired on Thursday, revealing that he was diagnosed with congenitive heart failure during an emergency room visit in July.

Speaking of the symptoms he was first experiencing, Reid said he was initially suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath, which he first thought had something to do with age.

“I think sometimes you kinda just chalk it up to, you know, ‘I’m gettin’ older,’ you know, ‘The road is harsh,'” Reid explained.

Reid further explained that his symptoms only got worse after receiving medication, leading to his cardiologist fearing the worst.

Per ABC News:

Reid said he was first given medication to treat the condition, but at a three-week follow-up appointment, his cardiologist grew concerned.

“He came in very swollen again, and that is a little unusual in somebody who’s been started on treatment, for the swelling to come back that quickly,” Erika Jones, Reid’s cardiologist, told “GMA.”

That evening, instead of flying across the country for a performance as Reid had planned, Jones urged him to stay put and ran additional bloodwork.

“The blood work confirmed my suspicion. It showed that his heart was failing, and it was starting to affect his other organs,” Jones said.

Reid said he received a call a few hours after his appointment, urging him to go to the emergency room, where he was rushed to the ICU.

Reid Got A New Heart After Being On The Transplant Wait List For Eight Days

Doctors informed Reid that a heart transplant was needed, and it was his only option; they quickly put him on the waiting list for a transplant.

One of Reid’s doctors, Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Laura Dichiaccho, told GMA they placed Reid on the transplant wait list because “a kind of life or death situation.”

Reid revealed that he received a call that he was getting a new heart the following evening after being on the transplant waitlist for eight days.

He arrived for surgery, and seven hours later, he had a new heart.

Following the procedure, Reid spoke on what was essentially a second chance at life. “This thing is … a beautiful life. It’s great. And, you know, I wanna be around for it.”

He also said he wants to use his experience to encourage others, especially people of color, to prioritize their health.

“A lot of times, we don’t go because we don’t want the bad news, or we too busy just hustlin’, trying to make it from day to day,” he said. “And we … feel like we don’t got time, or we’ll get over it. Well, you might not.”

We are happy to hear Kid got a new ticker and is on the mend.