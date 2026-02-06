Subscribe
Close
Health

Christoper "Kid" Reid Shares He Received A Heart Transplant

No Kidding Around: Christoper “Kid” Reid Shares He Received A Heart Transplant

Reid wants to use his experience to encourage others, especially people of color, to prioritize their health.

Published on February 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Kid reveals he received a heart transplant after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure
  • He initially dismissed his symptoms as a result of aging, highlighting the importance of monitoring one's health
  • Kid wants to use his experience to encourage others, especially people of color, to prioritize their health and not delay seeking medical care
Christoper "Kid" Reid Shares He Received A Heart Transplant
Gilbert Carrasquillo / Christopher “Kid” Reid

Christopher Reid, aka, Kid, from the iconic rap duo, Kid ‘n Play, is now urging everyone to monitor their health closely.

Speaking with Good Morning America, Reid revealed for the first time that he received a heart transplant.

Reid, who rose to fame in the 80s and 90s alongside his dancing and rapping partner, Christopher “Play” Martin, spoke with Michael Strahan in a segment that aired on Thursday, revealing that he was diagnosed with congenitive heart failure during an emergency room visit in July.

Speaking of the symptoms he was first experiencing, Reid said he was initially suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath, which he first thought had something to do with age.

“I think sometimes you kinda just chalk it up to, you know, ‘I’m gettin’ older,’ you know, ‘The road is harsh,'” Reid explained.

Reid further explained that his symptoms only got worse after receiving medication, leading to his cardiologist fearing the worst.

Per ABC News:

Reid said he was first given medication to treat the condition, but at a three-week follow-up appointment, his cardiologist grew concerned.

“He came in very swollen again, and that is a little unusual in somebody who’s been started on treatment, for the swelling to come back that quickly,” Erika Jones, Reid’s cardiologist, told “GMA.”

That evening, instead of flying across the country for a performance as Reid had planned, Jones urged him to stay put and ran additional bloodwork.

“The blood work confirmed my suspicion. It showed that his heart was failing, and it was starting to affect his other organs,” Jones said.

Reid said he received a call a few hours after his appointment, urging him to go to the emergency room, where he was rushed to the ICU.

Reid Got A New Heart After Being On The Transplant Wait List For Eight Days

Doctors informed Reid that a heart transplant was needed, and it was his only option; they quickly put him on the waiting list for a transplant.

One of Reid’s doctors, Cardiothoracic surgeon  Dr. Laura Dichiaccho, told GMA they placed Reid on the transplant wait list because “a kind of life or death situation.”

Reid revealed that he received a call that he was getting a new heart the following evening after being on the transplant waitlist for eight days.

He arrived for surgery, and seven hours later, he had a new heart.

Following the procedure, Reid spoke on what was essentially a second chance at life. “This thing is … a beautiful life. It’s great. And, you know, I wanna be around for it.”

He also said he wants to use his experience to encourage others, especially people of color, to prioritize their health.

“A lot of times, we don’t go because we don’t want the bad news, or we too busy just hustlin’, trying to make it from day to day,” he said. “And we … feel like we don’t got time, or we’ll get over it. Well, you might not.”

We are happy to hear Kid got a new ticker and is on the mend.

Related Tags

Christopher kid reid health kid n play

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers

    Ranking The Biggest NBA Trades In 2026

    Cassius Life

    Donald Trump Shares Racist Video Depicting The Obamas As Apes, Social Media Rips Him Apart

    Cassius Life
    Ciara, Gayle King, and Druski at the NFL Honors

    Seen On The Super Bowl Scene: Ciara, Gayle King, Druski & More Celebs Cheer On Ballers At The NFL Honors

    Bossip
    Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live

    A$AP Rocky Smoothly Sidesteps A Kid’s Question About Marrying Rihanna: 'You Want Rihanna, Huh?'

    Bossip
    Trending
    Aspen Kartier
    Celebrity  |  Written By Sammy Approved

    Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    Trending
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    WWE 2K26
    20 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of ‘WWE 2K26’ Standard Edtion

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'
    Television  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    d4vd’s Friend, Streamer Neo Langston, Testifies Before Grand Jury In Celeste Rivas Case

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close