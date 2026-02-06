Subscribe
Close
News

Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade Body Identified, Family Confirms Passing

Lil Jon released a statement confirming the untimely passing of his son.

Published on February 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

According to the Milton Police Department, a body believed to be DJ Young Slade, the son of Lil Jon, has been found.

Nathan Smith, professionally known as DJ Young Slade, was reported missing on Feb. 3. At the time, local law enforcement released a statement saying, “[Smith] ran out of his house and has been missing since.”

On Thursday, the Cherokee County Fire Department confirmed that a body was recovered from a pond in Georgia and is believed to be Smith. Authorities have not indicated any signs of foul play.

Following the reports, Lil Jon released a statement confirming the untimely passing of his son.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother Nicole Smith and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted – he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest,” read Jon’s statement, shared on social media.

The Atlanta Crunk legend also spoke about his pride in his son’s accomplishments. “He was amazingly talented young man, a music producer, an artist, and engineer, and graduate of NYU,” he added.

Lil Jon ended his statement by thanking those who assisted in the search efforts: “Thank you for all of the prayers and support in trying to locate him over the last several days. Thank you to the entire Milton Police Department involved.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner will provide confirmation and determine the cause of death.

This story is developing.

Related Tags

atlanta lil jon

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers

    Ranking The Biggest NBA Trades In 2026

    Cassius Life

    Donald Trump Shares Racist Video Depicting The Obamas As Apes, Social Media Rips Him Apart

    Cassius Life
    Ciara, Gayle King, and Druski at the NFL Honors

    Seen On The Super Bowl Scene: Ciara, Gayle King, Druski & More Celebs Cheer On Ballers At The NFL Honors

    Bossip
    Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live

    A$AP Rocky Smoothly Sidesteps A Kid’s Question About Marrying Rihanna: 'You Want Rihanna, Huh?'

    Bossip
    Trending
    Aspen Kartier
    Celebrity  |  Written By Sammy Approved

    Who Is Aspen Kartier & Why Did She Get Banned From Twitch?

    Comment
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

    Comment
    Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Remy Ma Brings The Heat Rocking A Red Bikini & Fur Coat During Winter Storm

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Performance

    Comment
    2026 Sundance Film Festival - Power Of Story: On Legacy
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ta-Nehisi Coates Suggests Trump Is Building “White Supremacist Army”

    Comment
    Trending
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment
    2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The King Is Back: T.I. Drops New Music And Reveals Fresh Cut

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'
    Television  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

    Comment
    WWE 2K26
    20 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of ‘WWE 2K26’ Standard Edtion

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    d4vd’s Friend, Streamer Neo Langston, Testifies Before Grand Jury In Celeste Rivas Case

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close