Tyga & Game Diss Arch Enemies In “ChiRaq To LA” [LISTEN]

There’s nothing trivial about Tyga’s beef with Lil Durk. To prove it, he released the final product for “ChiRaq to LA” featuring fellow West Coast rapper Game, who goes on record to air out his respective arch enemy, 40 Glocc.

Tyga, as expected, doesn’t hold anything back as he refers to the Chicago rapper as tiny, while repeating the fact that he’s a Grammy-nominated artist. Game, on the other hand, spews bars on top of bars aimed at checking 40 Glocc.

But Jayceon Taylor doesn’t end with throwing jabs at only Glocc. L.A.’s finest emits lyrical ether at the Chi-town newcomer as well. “Tyga hit me like Durk dissing, Dirk Nowizki? Durk who ni**a?” he raps.

Listen to the full song below, and stay tuned for more as the situation continues to develop.

