Subscribe
Close
News

Halle Berry Says Storm Won't Be In 'Avengers: Doomsday,' But...

Halle Berry Says Storm Won’t Be Included In ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ But…

She didn't say she wouldn't be returning as Storm in 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

Published on February 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2006 Cannes Film Festival - "X-Men 3: The Last Stand" Photocall
Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

We’re still many months away from finally learning the fate of some of our favorite superheroes when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, but one hero who apparently won’t make the film’s final roster is fan-favorite mutant, Storm (Halle Berry).

In an interview with Screen Rant, the Oscar award winning actress revealed that her iconic X-Men character won’t be a part of the Doomsday festivities, but stopped short of saying she was done with the Marvel cinematic universe altogether. While it’s now known that the X-Men will play a big part in the events of Avengers: Doomsday, many assumed all of the OG X-Men would be returning to the big screen for the Russo brother’s latest Marvel epic, but apparently, that’s not the case as Berry just confirmed that Storm isn’t going to be making the cut.

Stating that her character of Storm is a “very special character to me,” Berry explained that while she wasn’t involved in the events that are set to unfold in Doomsday, she’s more than open to returning in any future Marvel projects should the door be opened for her to make a comeback.

“I think the whole world of the X-Men and being mutants and outcasts. And there’ve been movies that I’ve been proud to have my children watch. They have so much to say that I thought has been really important, especially for my children as they’ve grown. So they’re beloved. And while I’m sad I won’t be in Doomsday this round, there are other rounds. And I would do that in a heartbeat.”

We think it’s worth noting that Avengers: Secret Wars has yet to begin production, but we wouldn’t be surprised if she knows she’s supposed to play some part in the plot to the final film of Marvel’s current cinematic universe before the big reboot.

That being said, Halle Berry’s co-star in her latest film Crime 101, Chris Hemsworth (Thor), invited Berry to join him in Secret Wars during a press junket for their new film saying “I’m gonna make sure you’re in the next one. Everyone wants you in it.”

Call us crazy, but we think Halle Berry’s storm will be returning in Avengers: Secret Wars.

What do you think? Is Halle Berry returning to the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars? Could she be in Doomsday and is just throwing everyone off the scent? Sound off in the comments section below.

Related Tags

halle berry Marvel MCU

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    Sideline Scene-Stealers: Jay-Z Brings Daughters Blue Ivy & Rumi To The Super Bowl For An Adorable Football Family Outing

    Bossip

    Seattle Seahawks Win Super Bowl LX As Fans Label It The Most Boring Ever

    Cassius Life
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    Patriots' Mack Hollins Arrives At Super Bowl Wearing Prison Uniform With Handcuffs & Confuses Everyone

    Cassius Life
    Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy-Misick and Jerrie Johnson attend NAACP Luncheon - Inside

    Blue Carpet Ready! Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy-Misick, Jerrie Johnson & More Honored At 2026 NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon

    Bossip
    Trending
    Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade’s Body Identified, Family Confirms Passing

    Comment
    Senate Entertainment Hearing in Washington
    17 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    MAGA’s Answer To Bad Bunny Is A Struggle TPUSA Halftime Show Headlined By Culture Vulture Kid Rock

    Comment
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'
    Television  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Trending
    50 Cent
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    d4vd’s Friend, Streamer Neo Langston, Testifies Before Grand Jury In Celeste Rivas Case

    Comment
    White House Coverage
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Martin Berrios

    Phony Stark aka Elon Musk Downplays Epstein Files After “Wildest Party” Email Revealed

    Comment
    State Funeral Held In Washington DC For Former President Jimmy Carter
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Trump Posts Racist Video Of Obamas As Apes, Anger Erupts

    Comment
    2025 Dreamville Music Festival
    5 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    J. Cole Drops ‘The Fall-Off’, Fans Are Begging Him Not To Retire

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close