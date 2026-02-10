Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

Massie claims Patel lied to Congress about FBI evidence on Epstein sex trafficking

DOJ unredacts names of potential Epstein co-conspirators, including billionaire Les Wexner

Massie disputes DOJ's claim of transparency, says they can redact victims' names while revealing others

Alex Wong / Kash Patel

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is calling highly unqualified FBI Director Kash Patel a liar.

Spotted on Raw Story, Massie, who has been one of the very few Republicans willing to go against the MAGA grain, is accusing Mr. “I’ll see you Valhalla” of lying regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Republican Senator had time, hopping on X (formerly Twitter) and engaging in an exchange with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, while pushing him to unredact the names of possible coconspirators and, most importantly, comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Per Raw Story:

“In response to my posts on X today, DOJ 1) unredacted an FBI file that LABELS two individuals as coconspirators 2) unredacted a file that lists several men who might be implicated 3) tacitly admitted that Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem was the sender of the torture video,” Massie posted.

The Department of Justice unredacted the name of billionaire Les Wexner in a document that Massie said also contained the names of numerous victims, and he said the retail magnate’s name already appeared thousands of times in documents that have been released.

Massie Accused Kash Patel of Lying To Congress

Massie went on to accuse Kash Patel of lying, stating that the document contradicted Patel’s sworn testimony that he had given to Congress.

“This is significant because Kash Patel testified to Congress that FBI had no evidence of other sex traffickers,” Massie continued. “This is FBI’s own 2019 document listing [Les] Wexner as coconspirator in child sex trafficking. It wasn’t unredacted until tonight.”

Massie then disputed Blanche’s claims that the DOJ is “committed to transparency” and is “hiding nothing.”

“Here DOJ acts as if they were justified in redacting the men’s names simply because the document contains victim’s names,” Massie said. “Tonight they learned you can redact victim names while still publishing the other names, per our law.”

“Until tonight no one knew who sent the torture video to Epstein,” Massie added. “I went to DOJ, unredacted the email, and reverse searched the email to discover it was a Sultans. Our law requires VICTIM’s information to be redacted, not information of men who sent Epstein torture porn!”

As the files continue to be unredacted and the calls for transparency grow louder, more people are finally being exposed and held accountable.

We shall see whether others who have been named a ridiculous number of times in the files, such as Donald Trump, will eventually have to answer serious questions about their ties to the disgraced financier.