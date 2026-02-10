Subscribe
Close
Politics

Kash Patel Accused of Lying To Congress Regarding Epstein Files

Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

Rep. Thomas Massie went on to accuse Kash Patel of lying, stating that the document contradicted Patel's sworn testimony that he had given to Congress.

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Massie claims Patel lied to Congress about FBI evidence on Epstein sex trafficking
  • DOJ unredacts names of potential Epstein co-conspirators, including billionaire Les Wexner
  • Massie disputes DOJ's claim of transparency, says they can redact victims' names while revealing others
Kash Patel Accused of Lying To Congress Regarding Epstein Files
Alex Wong / Kash Patel

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is calling highly unqualified FBI Director Kash Patel a liar.

Spotted on Raw Story, Massie, who has been one of the very few Republicans willing to go against the MAGA grain, is accusing Mr. “I’ll see you Valhalla” of lying regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Republican Senator had time, hopping on X (formerly Twitter) and engaging in an exchange with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, while pushing him to unredact the names of possible coconspirators and, most importantly, comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Per Raw Story:

“In response to my posts on X today, DOJ 1) unredacted an FBI file that LABELS two individuals as coconspirators 2) unredacted a file that lists several men who might be implicated 3) tacitly admitted that Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem was the sender of the torture video,” Massie posted.

The Department of Justice unredacted the name of billionaire Les Wexner in a document that Massie said also contained the names of numerous victims, and he said the retail magnate’s name already appeared thousands of times in documents that have been released.

Massie Accused Kash Patel of Lying To Congress

Massie went on to accuse Kash Patel of lying, stating that the document contradicted Patel’s sworn testimony that he had given to Congress.

“This is significant because Kash Patel testified to Congress that FBI had no evidence of other sex traffickers,” Massie continued. “This is FBI’s own 2019 document listing [Les] Wexner as coconspirator in child sex trafficking. It wasn’t unredacted until tonight.”

Massie then disputed Blanche’s claims that the DOJ is “committed to transparency” and is “hiding nothing.”

“Here DOJ acts as if they were justified in redacting the men’s names simply because the document contains victim’s names,” Massie said. “Tonight they learned you can redact victim names while still publishing the other names, per our law.”

“Until tonight no one knew who sent the torture video to Epstein,” Massie added. “I went to DOJ, unredacted the email, and reverse searched the email to discover it was a Sultans. Our law requires VICTIM’s information to be redacted, not information of men who sent Epstein torture porn!”

Welp.

As the files continue to be unredacted and the calls for transparency grow louder, more people are finally being exposed and held accountable.

We shall see whether others who have been named a ridiculous number of times in the files, such as Donald Trump, will eventually have to answer serious questions about their ties to the disgraced financier.

Related Tags

Jeffrey Epstein political news

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    Sideline Scene-Stealers: Jay-Z Brings Daughters Blue Ivy & Rumi To The Super Bowl For An Adorable Football Family Outing

    Bossip

    Seattle Seahawks Win Super Bowl LX As Fans Label It The Most Boring Ever

    Cassius Life
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    Patriots' Mack Hollins Arrives At Super Bowl Wearing Prison Uniform With Handcuffs & Confuses Everyone

    Cassius Life
    Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy-Misick and Jerrie Johnson attend NAACP Luncheon - Inside

    Blue Carpet Ready! Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy-Misick, Jerrie Johnson & More Honored At 2026 NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon

    Bossip
    Trending
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    6 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Comment
    Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade’s Body Identified, Family Confirms Passing

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

    Comment
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'
    Television  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

    Comment
    Trending
    50 Cent
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    d4vd’s Friend, Streamer Neo Langston, Testifies Before Grand Jury In Celeste Rivas Case

    Comment
    Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

    Comment
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Written By Weso

    50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close