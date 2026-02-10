Subscribe
Close
News

Meg Thee Stallion Surprises Klay Thompson With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Klay Thompson With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony For His Birthday

Megan Thee Stallion made sure Klay Thompson had a birthday he won’t forget.

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion made sure Klay Thompson had a birthday he won’t forget.

The Hot Girl surprised her boo by bringing out his favorite group, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, to perform at his birthday celebration. The NBA star recently turned 36, and Meg clearly went all out for the occasion.

Krayzie Bone shared a clip of the group performing their classic hit “Crossroads” and took a moment to thank both Klay and Megan for the experience.

“S/O @klaythompson & @theestallion great vibes last night, wish you both the best #demboneboys.”

In the video, Thompson was vibing to the performance as the group ran through their set. His excitement comes as no surprise, as Klay has previously been vocal about his love for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

During a past interview with GQ Sports, Thompson named “Crossroads,” “Hatin’ Nation,” and “First Of The Month” as his top three favorite songs from the legendary group.

Klay’s father, Mychal Thompson, has been Team Meg from the jump.

Dating back to Thanksgiving, the former NBA player had nothing but praise for the Houston Hottie after experiencing her cooking firsthand.

“It was the best Thanksgiving food I have ever had. Megan Thee Stallion should be Megan Thee Cook. That’s how good the food was, it was unbelievable.”

Mychal also highlighted how welcoming and thoughtful Megan was toward the entire Thompson family, “She went out of her way to make sure everybody was well fed. We had to take tons of bags home.”

As Meg continues her soft girl era alongside Klay, surprising him with an unforgettable birthday celebration was just another way she showed her love.

Related Tags

klay thompson Megan Thee Stallaion

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Trouble In Patriots Paradise Confirmed: Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up, Sources Say Reconciliation Remains Possible

    Bossip
    Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Lover Girl Goes All Out For Boyfriend Klay Thompson's Birthday, Hosts Beachside Brunch & Bone Thugs Birthday Bash

    Bossip

    adidas Drops Bad Bunny's Signature Sneaker From The Super Bowl Just Dropped

    Cassius Life
    Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium

    Hidden Messages & Easter Eggs In Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Performance

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    6 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Comment
    Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade’s Body Identified, Family Confirms Passing

    Comment
    Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium
    7 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Calls Rise For Bad Bunny’s Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

    Comment
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Comment
    Trending
    Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'
    Television  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

    Comment
    50 Cent
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

    Comment
    President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close