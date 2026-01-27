Subscribe
Close
News

Finesse2Tymes Snaps Over Alleged $40K Bone Thugs Sample Fee

Finesse2Tymes Crashes Out Over Alleged $40K Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Sample Fee

Finesse2Tymes may have officially met his match with his latest round of beef.

Published on January 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Broccoli City Festival Day 1
Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Finesse2Tymes may have officially met his match with his latest round of beef.

The Memphis rapper is heated after claiming he was hit with a $40,000 sample clearance fee tied to a Bone Thugs N-Harmony record.

However, there appears to be some confusion, as Finesse is actually looking to sample “Notorious Thugs,” a The Notorious B.I.G. record that features the legendary Cleveland group.

The Back End rapper accused the group’s label of attempting to tax him, saying, “The label said y’all was trying to charge me $40,000 to clear that sh*t.”

In a follow-up post, Fineese made it clear he felt the number was way out of pocket:

“I ain’t gone lie, Im goin on one of y’all grill [Bone Thugs-N-Harmony]. N*gga ain’t never extorted me in my life, $15-$25K cool, B*TCH $40K naw y’all gotta see me cuh.”

Enter Layzie Bone, stepped in like a real OG and checked him, respectfully:

“Young man, I like what you did to the Bone & Bigge beat but first off we don’t own the song, that’s Biggi song off his album. You’ve had to go through Bad Boy for that clearance.”

Layzie also offered the 90 Days rapper some advice:

“Thirdly, young man, if you want to have longevity in this business, like Bone, slow down on them drugs and get you a team to help you understand and navigate the business. We grown and too old for drama, check yoself, grasshoppers.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Finesse2Tymes hasn’t been ducking any smoke elsewhere either. He’s also found himself in a petty back-and-forth with Offset. Finesse decided to make a reckless comment about Cardi B’s new boo, Stefon Diggs, referring to him as “that n*gga that hit Offset b*tch.”

The Atlanta rapper wasn’t having it and quickly clapped back, telling Finesse, “B*tch a** n*gga don’t say my name.”

It’s unclear if Finesse2Tymes plans to squash his issues with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony or Offset, but one things for sure, he’s not ducking any smoke.

Related Tags

Bone Thugs N Harmony Cardi B Offset

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    SiriusXM's Front Row Series With The Cast And Creatives Of "One Battle After Another"

    Teyana Taylor Stays Rooted With Her Latest Air Jordan Collaboration

    Cassius Life
    Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans

    Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality Still Teaches Us How To Live

    Cassius Life
    Jackee Harry

    Snatched Sister, Sister! Jackée Harry Details Her Deep-Plane Facelift After 'Ozempic Face' Fears--'I Look So Fabulous'

    Bossip
    AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

    Winning WAG-tivities: Cardi B Couldn't Contain Her Excitement While Celebrating Boyfriend Stefon Diggs' Super Bowl Berth

    Bossip
    Trending
    CBP Commissioner Gregory Bovino faces protest in Minnesota
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    CBP Commander Greg Bovino Clowned After Gassing Himself & Agents With A Smoke Bomb

    Comment
    15 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Porn Star Jason Luv TKOs Amateur Adam22 In 73 Seconds During Struggle Boxing Match

    Comment
    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident
    10 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Memphis Comedian Whyte Folkz Passes Away In Car Accident

    Comment
    Jack Smith Judiciary 1/22/26
    13 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    No F*cks To Give: Michael Fanone Confronts MAGA Conspiracy Theorist At Jack Smith Hearing

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    Trending
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    50 Cent Announces He Has ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Doc In The Works

    Comment
    2025 The Root 100 Gala
    3 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

    Comment
    Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour - Mexico City
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Bad Bunny Rumored To Be Wearing A Dress For His Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Comment
    Nicki Minaj
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

    Comment
    Police capture suspect in shootings of 2 Minnesota lawmakers
    12 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Minnesota Police Chief Says ICE Is Pulling Guns On Off-Duty Officers of Color

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close