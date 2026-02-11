Subscribe
Mike Epps Walks Back Nicki Minaj & President Donald Trump Jab

During a stop on his comedy tour, Mike Epps jabbed at Nicki Minaj and her alignment with President Donald Trump, but has since apologized.

Published on February 11, 2026
We Them One's Comedy Tour - Atlanta, GA

Mike Epps found himself in a bit of controversy, and now the comedian and actor is speaking out. During a stop on his comedy tour, Mike Epps clashed with a Nicki Minaj fan and took a swipe at the Queens rapper that he is now walking back.

Mike Epps is currently on his “We Them Ones” tour, and during a stop in Louisville, Epps launched into a bit about Minaj and Trump, suggesting the pair were sexually involved. A fan in the crowd took offense to the jab, prompting Epps to tackle the heckling as only a comedian would.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, which was captured by some on social media, Epps simply stated that he may have had one drink too many when he launched into the bit and apologized to both Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

“You know I’m a comedian. Sometimes I get on that stage, you know, I have a little drink, and I go wild,” Epps says toward the end of the clip.

Minaj has cozied up to President Trump in recent weeks, appearing with the former business mogul during his “Trump Accounts” summit in Washington. She’s also professed herself to be the president’s “number one fan” and defended Trump from criticism during a recent sitdown with Katie Miller.

A quick scan of Minaj’s typically active Twitter feed didn’t display any reactions to Mike Epps’ joke or the apology.

Photo: Getty

mike epps nicki minaj president donald trump

