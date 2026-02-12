Subscribe
Ice-T Claps Back At MAGA Over Bad Bunny Support

Ice-T Claps Back At MAGA Over His Bad Bunny Support

This comes weeks after Ice-T changed the lyrics for "Cop Killer" to "ICE Killer."

Published on February 12, 2026
"Law & Order" 25th Anniversary Celebration
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The Bad Bunny concert that included a football game has come and gone and while most people with Brown and Black cultural backgrounds loved the performance, others who tend to lean toward the far-right are still salty about seeing some Latino flavor on America’s biggest stage.

While many celebrities have voiced their support for Bad Bunny during this divisive political climate (that in itself shouldn’t even be political), Ice-T is facing some blowback for his vocal support of the Puerto Rican icon and has been going back and forth with “fans” on social media who probably tuned into Kid Rock’s struggle show on Super Bowl Sunday.

Taking to social media to celebrate Bad Bunny’s historic TV ratings for the Super Bowl halftime show, Ice-T simply wrote, “Haters can Hate….. But they ALWAYS lose…. Always.” Apparently, that was enough to send MAGA into a frenzy and flood his comments section with hate, pro-Trump propaganda and promises to never watch Law & Order: SVU ever again.

Is it us, or is MAGA a really sensitive bunch?

Not one to miss a moment to clown a hater, Ice T comedically begged a “fan” to not stop watching Law & Order by simply writing, “B*tch please don’t leave!” LMAO. Damnit, Ice! You’re too good at this.

While this has been all good and fun for non-racist people who enjoyed or simply were unbothered by Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, Republicans in Congress are now calling for an investigation into the NFL and Bad Bunny for “offensive” lyrics and visuals during the show. Meanwhile, not a single call has been made for an investigation into any of the co-conspirators revealed in the Epstein files that were released weeks ago, which revealed all kinds of crimes against children and humanity. Go figure.

Still, Ice-T is taking all this blowback in stride and took to social media to remind everyone that “Having millions of people disagree with me and dislike me is absolutely the NORM for my entire life… It’s never stopped Anything. Stand for something.. Have some Fn Courage.”

What do y’all think about the backlash Ice-T’s getting for his stance on Bad Bunny? Sound off in the comments section below.

