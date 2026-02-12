Makes Sense: Jason Momoa Will Star In Sony’s ‘Helldivers’ Movie

Helldivers film is a collaboration between Sony, PlayStation Productions, and director Justin Lin.

Helldivers film will likely follow the action and comedic beats of the popular video game franchise.

Sony's video game adaptations, including Uncharted and Gran Turismo, have found commercial and critical success.

Jason Momoa continues to bring our favorite video game characters from our favorite franchises to the big screen.

Momoa will star in the upcoming film adaptation of the PlayStation hit video game franchise Helldivers, reuniting him with Fast X director Justin Lin, who will helm the movie.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions will back the film, and it is on track for a Nov. 10, 2027.

The plot for the film has not been revealed, but if you played Helldivers or its very successful 2024 sequel Helldivers II, then you know this film will more than likely take its action and comedic beats from the games.

In the game, players take on the role of soldiers known as Helldivers who are part of the Super Earth Federation defense force.

Their mission is to protect the fictional planet of Super Earth and “spread democracy” by taking out Terminids, a violent race of giant insects; the Automatons, a faction of mindless, bloodthirsty robots; and the Illuminate, an “highly advanced” alien species set on reclaiming their galactic supremacy.

So, we expect the film not to stray too far from the formula above, and Momoa is honestly the perfect actor for such a role.

We also expect this movie to be in the vein of the hit 1997 Sci-Fi/action/comedy Starship Troopers, which the Helldivers is obviously spoofing.

Sony owns TriStar Pictures, which distributed the film, so that means they technically own Starship Troopers, so who knows, maybe we might see Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien) show up in the Helldivers movie as some tie-in or a joke.

Sony & PlayStation Productions Are On A Decent Run In Hollywood

Helldivers will be the latest collaboration with Sony and PlayStation Productions to hit the big screen, following 2022’s film adaptation of Uncharted starring Tom Holland as treasure hunter Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his partner Sully, and 2023’s Gran Turismo starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madkwe.

Despite Uncharted’s polarizing reception, it was a box-office success for both Sony and PlayStation Productions, grossing $407 million worldwide.

Gran Turismo was a surprise hit and was better received by critics, who hailed it as an exceptional sports movie, telling the story of a real-life gamer who turned his love for the Gran Turismo racing video game into a professional racing career.

The film went on to gross $122 million at the box office on a $60 million budget.

Sony and PlayStation also have wins on the small screen with the Peacock series Twisted Metal, starring Anthony Mackie, and the award-winning TV adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal on HBO.

Jason Momoa Is Booked & Busy

For Momoa, he clearly knows video game film adaptations are his thing, coming off the $940 million blockbuster A Minecraft Movie with Jack Black and the upcoming film adaptation of Street Fighter, where he will be playing the role of Blanka.

He is also finally living his dream, playing Lobo, the intergalactic bounty hunter, in the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, marking his return to the DCU film universe after playing Aquaman in a series of films.

We are very intrigued by this Helldivers movie.