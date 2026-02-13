Subscribe
Ja Rule On Plane Incident, “I’m Not Proud Of My Behavior”

Ja Rule is putting his emotions aside and owning up to his mistakes.

Published on February 13, 2026
DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Ja Rule is putting his emotions aside and owning up to his mistakes.

Recently, the NY rapper got into a heated exchange on a Delta flight after running into his ops, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. The trio just so happened to be seated in first class on the same flight, setting the stage for an awkward encounter that quickly escalated.

In a viral clip, Ja can be seen snapping on Yayo and Murda, asking, “What we doing? Let’s shake.” Yayo later claimed that Rule tossed a pillow at him during the verbal altercation.

Things went left by the end of the flight, and Ja reportedly had to be separated from them before the situation escalated further. The moment quickly went viral online, showing that some old rap beefs still have not been patched up.

Days later, the Always On Time rapper released an official statement addressing the incident and expressing regret over how he handled it:

“I’m not proud of my behavior; it’s goofy to me. I’m a grown man about to be a proud grandfather, and I wish that video of me wasn’t out there either.”

Apologizing to his family for letting people trick him out of his spot:

“I don’t like people taking me out of my character, so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business, and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day, I’m still a man, and I’m going to stand my ground. I don’t start trouble.”

Salute to Ja, growth, accountability, and moving forward.

