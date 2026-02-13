Subscribe
Cardi B Calls On Homeland Security To Address Epstein Files

Cardi B Presses Homeland Security To Stop Worrying About Her & Address The Epstein Files

Cardi B and the Department of Homeland Security’s back-and-forth doesn’t seem to be cooling off anytime soon.

Published on February 13, 2026
Cardi B Miami
Source: handout / Atlantic Records

The Bronx rapper kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour with all her Day 1’s in attendance. While addressing the crowd, she took aim at ICE, seemingly giving fans the green light to defend themselves if agents were to show up at her show.

“If ICE come in here, we gon’ jumpy they a*ses. B*tch, I got some Bear Mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b*tch.”

Surprisingly, the Department of Homeland Security clapped back online, writing, “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.”

DHS was referencing a 2019 livestream where Cardi B claimed the men she allegedly robbed in the past were “willing and aware” of what she was doing.

Following the spicy response, the Bodak Yellow rapper shifted the focus, questioning why the agents were addressing her instead of bigger issues tied to the Epstein files.

“If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to r*ape them. Why y’all don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

With both sides trading shots on the internet, it’s clear this isn’t the last we’ll hear of Bardi beefing with the DHS

