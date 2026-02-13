Subscribe
Close
News

Pam Bondi Crash Out Inspires Drove of Dow Jones Memes

Stocks Up!: Pam Bondi Crash Out Inspires Drove of Dow Jones Memes

One key moment from the congressional hearing of Attorney General Pam Bondi resulted in a slew of memes poking fun at her performative anger.

Published on February 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-BONDI
Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday (February 11) proved to be a volatile affair. But one reply she made to a question about Jeffrey Epstein proved to be a unifying force across social media, resulting in several viral memes.

The hearing was full of name-calling and open disdain, from Bondi as well as House Democrats with a poor view of the Trump administration’s officials. Bondi was asked why she wasn’t seeking charges against former clients of the convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Her response was loud and unexpected. “The Dow is over 50,000!”, she shouted, referencing the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The response caused a few people in the chamber to burst into laughter, making Bondi more upset. She then rattled off more Dow financial statistics before saying in conclusion, “That’s what we should be talking about.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, simply referred to as the Dow, is a stock market index of thirty prominent companies in the United States that are listed on stock exchanges. These companies change from time to time, based on market trends and the value of each company’s price-weighted stock.

Bondi’s attempt at deflecting to avoid answering a serious question was particularly troubling, given that a group of the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s reported abuses were present in the chamber. They stood up at one point during the hearing, but Bondi refused to look in their direction. 

The Dow Jones reference united many online who were displeased with the attorney general’s behavior, and they mocked her incessantly on social media. One user on X, formerly Twitter utilized a popular meme invoking NBA legend Michael Jordan. Another user utilized a key scene from the hit movie Titanic, with the caption: “Attorney General Pam Bondi is as delusional as trump. Probably worse than trump following her attack on epstein survivors & congresspersons this week.”

  1. Empy Wheel

2. Nick Anderson

3. OhMyManna

4. Morning Gloria

5. Le Shrub

6. Tea Pain

7. Covie93

8. Angry Staffer

9. Neil S. Bulk

10. Frovo


11. Tupacabra

Related Tags

Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein Memes Pam Bondi

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Detroit Pistons v Charlotte Hornets

    The Craziest NBA Fights Of All-Time

    Cassius Life
    Liquid Lounge Day Club party with DJ Nick Cannon

    Abby De La Rosa Says Not Communicating With Nick Cannon's Other Baby Mamas Makes Their Relationship Seem More 'Monogamous'

    Bossip
    SUPER BOWL EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl At Super Bowl LX

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

    Bossip

    J. Cole Hits Back With Legal Motion After Cam’ron Sues Him

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    6 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Comment
    President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

    Comment
    Dallas Austin x T.I.
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Dallas Austin Says Macy Gray Allegedly Groped Him In Studio

    Comment
    Trending
    Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in oversight hearing
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi’s Congressional Crash Out

    Comment
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Written By Weso

    50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

    Comment
    Bourbon barrels wait for transportation
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Comment
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Comment
    50 Cent
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close