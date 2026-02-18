Subscribe
Hundreds Of Teens Rush Bronx Mall And Things Got Ugly

Bronx Mall Madness: Hundreds Of Teens Rush Stores And Things Got Ugly

Bay Plaza turned into a scene straight out of movie - just with TikTok invites.

Published on February 18, 2026
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

A wave of chaos engulfed a Bronx shopping mall over the long holiday weekend — and social media is still buzzing about how it all went down. Hundreds of teens reportedly swarmed stores in what some have dubbed a “takeover,” leading to multiple arrests and a heavily criticized police response.

As per Gothamist, New York City police charged nearly 20 people following a chaotic scene at the Bay Plaza Mall in the Bronx. The chain reaction started when large crowds of teens converged on the mall during Presidents Day weekend, overwhelming mall security and prompting multiple store closures as people rushed inside. Officers eventually responded with arrests after clashes broke out between groups and law enforcement.

Video footage circulating online shows crowds pushing past entrances, scaling planters and fixtures, and sprinting through corridors while shouting and cheering. One clip even captures a mass of teens charging into a retail space as merchandise lay scattered on the floor — a scene that quickly went viral and sparked both disbelief and outrage.

According to local outlets, the chaos wasn’t just spontaneous — it was allegedly planned on social media ahead of time as part of a so-called “mall takeover,” a trend in which large groups of young people coordinate meetups at public venues that sometimes devolve into disorder. One video posted on social platforms shows teens boasting about being “bored” and hyping up the meetup, which appears to have drawn participants from across the borough and beyond.

Law enforcement sources told reporters that ages ranged widely among the crowds, but many of those arrested were teenagers. Authorities have also warned that additional “takeovers” may be in the works, with police urging parents and community members to discourage unsanctioned gatherings that can quickly tip into violence.

Public reaction has been swift and polarized. Some social media users blamed lax law enforcement policy and a lack of consequences, while others pointed to broader youth restlessness and lack of structured outlets. Conservative commentators seized on the coverage as evidence of a “soft on crime” culture, a narrative that’s now being amplified across partisan feeds.

Whether this was organized mischief or momentary mania, the Bay Plaza Mall incident is now another flashpoint in the ongoing conversation about public safety, youth culture, and social media’s role in real-world mayhem. You can see footage from the rush below.

