Bad Bunny & Spotify To Hold A Billions Club Live Concert In Tokyo

The honor is reserved for artists who've crossed the billion stream mark in the music game, so yeah, it's a big deal...

Published on February 18, 2026
Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference
Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

While MAGA country continues to b*tch and moan about Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl two weeks ago (goddamn snowflakes), the world outside of America’s red states continues to embrace and adore the Puerto Rican icon. Tokyo is the latest country setto welcome the Grammy award-winning artist with open arms.

According to Variety, Bad Bunny will be teaming up with Spotify for a Billions Club Live Concert in Tokyo, Japan this coming March 7 and if his past concerts are any indication of what we can expect, it’s going to be amazing. Fresh off of being the first artist to win Album Of The Year at the Grammy’s with a completely Spanish album and hitting number 1 on the Billboard Top 100 for the first time with his smash hit “DTmF,” Benito will be taking his talents to East Asia to show everyone on that side of the world what most on this side have known for years: Bad Bunny is that dude.

Per Variety:

The show marks the musician’s first-ever performance in Asia and Japan, and will showcase his 28 songs that have crossed the billion-streams threshold on the streaming platform. The Spotify show was teased as far back as May 2025, when fans noticed that a TBD Tokyo date for March, along with the Spotify logo, was included in the itinerary for the “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” world tour.

Though the event comes amid his global tour, it’s being billed as a standalone one-night-only show to celebrate his catalog. The concert will be staged exclusively for Bad Bunny‘s top fans on Spotify in Japan.

Why do we feel like the good people of Japan are learning Spanish for the upcoming concert at a faster pace than Americans did when Bad Bunny gave them a four month head start when he was tapped to perform at the Super Bowl?

Wouldn’t be surprised if Kid Rock attempted another alternative concert for March 7 at this point. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think about Bad Bunny being on top of the world right now? Sound off in the comments section below.

