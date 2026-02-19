Subscribe
Bad Bunny Set To Star In New Film 'Porto Rico'

Bad Bunny Set To Star In New Film ‘Porto Rico’ As Puerto Rican Revolutionary José Maldonado Román

F*ck what you thought, 2026 is officially the year of the Bunny...

Published on February 19, 2026
Super Bowl LX
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Bad Bunny is arguably the biggest name in pop culture today as the month of February has seen the man make history in various ways, including winning Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, putting on a classic halftime show at the Super Bowl that basically united the world outside of MAGA country, and ultimately taking the top spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart with his soul-stirring single, “DtMF.”

Now, according to Deadline, the biggest music artist in the world is set to be the leading man in a new Hollywood film dubbed Porto Rico, which will be set in his home of Puerto Rico. While Bad Bunny already has some onscreen experience, as he’s made a few cameos in a few movies over the years (Fast 9 and Bullet Train), this will mark the first time that he’ll be the star of a feature film, and we’re all here for it.

Written by Latin Grammy Award-winning rapper René “Residente” Pérez Joglar and Oscar-winning Birdman screenwriter Alexander Dinelares, Porto Rico will feature Benito starring alongside the likes of Hollywood veterans such as Javier Bardem, Viggo Mortensen, and Edward Norton (we hope he returns as Hulk in Avengers: Secret Wars). Porto Rico will be centered around the life of Puerto Rican revolutionary, José Maldonado Román, aka Águila Blanca (White Eagle), and set in the late 19th century when it all went down.

Per Deadline:

Maldonado Román fought against colonialism by leading a gang of ex-convicts to vindicate Puerto Rico as it sought its identity as a country.

Whether the film will follow the original storyline above is as yet unknown. A release for the movie touts that the project “blends historical scope with a visceral, lyrical approach and a gripping narrative inspired by true events.”

“I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy,” Residente said. “This film is a reaffirmation of who we are — told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves.”

While this sounds like an amazing film for Bad Bunny to star in, we’re still low-key hoping he eventually makes his Marvel Cinematic debut as El Muerto, which probably would’ve saved Sony’s struggle Spider-Man-less Spiderverse had it been prioritized over Madame Web and Kraven. Just sayin’.

Edward Norton for one is excited about what this film is bringing to the table and given the way he describes it, we can’t wait to see what this cast has in store for us:

“This film sits in a tradition of films we deeply love, from The Godfather to Gangs of New York, that both thrill us with visceral drama and iconic characters and eras while also forcing us to face up to the shadow story under the American narrative of idealism,” Norton said, according to Deadline. “Everybody knows what a poet of language and rhythm René is. Now they’re going to see what a visual visionary he is as well. And bringing him and Bad Bunny together to tell the true story of Puerto Rico’s roots is going to be like a flame finding the stick of dynamite that’s been waiting for it.”

We can’t wait.

No word on when the film is set to release, but best believe Latinos around the world will be waiting in line to see Bad Bunny take part in a historic revolution… again.

bad bunny

