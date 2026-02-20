The Nike Air Max 95 “Neon” Set To Re-Release On March 5

Source: SNKRS / NIke

The Nike Air Max 95 “Neon” is considered by many a sneaker head to be one of the greatest Nike silhouettes of all-time (it is), and while they just re-released in 2025 with a big bubble, they did so in limited numbers and only on a few websites.

Now Sneakernews is reporting that the classic Nike sneaker is once again returning in 2026 but this time in much larger numbers. While stock numbers were paltry 10,000 when they dropped in 2025, this coming March Nike will be releasing the 95’s in much larger numbers and this time in a manner that’ll have the whole family in matching attire.

Per Sneakernews:

What’s more, the adult-exclusive run from a year ago now splits out into a full family size run, encompassing Grade School, preschool, toddlers, and women’s editions to boot. As we’ve hinted at with various Air Max products that’ve hit the newswire in recent months, the “Neon” moment won’t be restricted to the Nike Air Max 95. It already shares space on the SNKRS app with the Nike Air Max 90 “Neon,” and retail calendars have further highlighter colorways for kicks like the Air Max Phoenix already listed for the same date.

Source: SNKRS / NIke

Expect to see all kinds of neon outfits at family BBQ’s this Spring and Summer as sneaker heads will have their wives and kids dipped in Air Max 95 “Neon” sneakers over the next few months.

The Nike Air Max 95 “Neon” is set to release on March 5th. Will you be picking up a pair? Let us know in the comments section below.