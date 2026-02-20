Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

The Nike Air Max 95 “Neon” Set To Re-Release On March 5

These are one of the few rare sneakers that sell out every damn time...

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Air Max 95 Neon Retro Big Bubble 2026
Source: SNKRS / NIke

The Nike Air Max 95 “Neon” is considered by many a sneaker head to be one of the greatest Nike silhouettes of all-time (it is), and while they just re-released in 2025 with a big bubble, they did so in limited numbers and only on a few websites.

Now Sneakernews is reporting that the classic Nike sneaker is once again returning in 2026 but this time in much larger numbers. While stock numbers were paltry 10,000 when they dropped in 2025, this coming March Nike will be releasing the 95’s in much larger numbers and this time in a manner that’ll have the whole family in matching attire.

Per Sneakernews:

What’s more, the adult-exclusive run from a year ago now splits out into a full family size run, encompassing Grade School, preschool, toddlers, and women’s editions to boot. As we’ve hinted at with various Air Max products that’ve hit the newswire in recent months, the “Neon” moment won’t be restricted to the Nike Air Max 95. It already shares space on the SNKRS app with the Nike Air Max 90 “Neon,” and retail calendars have further highlighter colorways for kicks like the Air Max Phoenix already listed for the same date.

Air Max 95 Neon Retro Big Bubble 2026
Source: SNKRS / NIke

Expect to see all kinds of neon outfits at family BBQ’s this Spring and Summer as sneaker heads will have their wives and kids dipped in Air Max 95 “Neon” sneakers over the next few months.

The Nike Air Max 95 “Neon” is set to release on March 5th. Will you be picking up a pair? Let us know in the comments section below.

Related Tags

Nike Air Max

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Toy Story 5 asset

    Man-Wiglette Sold Separately! Social Media Erupts With Hilarious Tweets, Memes & Reactions To Woody’s Bald Spot In ‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer

    Bossip
    College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana

    DJ Khaled Flexes Weight Loss In New Video: “You See My Neck Now"

    Cassius Life
    Black History WH 2026

    Look At My African-Americans: Donald Trump Tries To Right Racist Rumors With White House BHM Program

    Bossip
    Los Angeles Clippers v Houston Rockets

    Kevin Durant & The Burner Account Chronicles

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

    Comment
    2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’

    Comment
    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

    Comment
    Lanterns x James Gunn
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’

    Comment
    TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-BONDI
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Stocks Up!: Pam Bondi Crash Out Inspires Drove of Dow Jones Memes

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Pharrell Gifts Pusha T A Brand New Rolls Royce

    Comment
    David Marvin Blake Jr. Son Of DJ Quik
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DJ Quik’s Son Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cassidy & Eazy the Block Captain’s Illadelphia Battle Goes Off The Rails

    Comment
    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Nominations Announcement And Media Preview
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Fires Back At Marlon Wayans Over Diddy Doc Critique

    Comment
    Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Nipsey Hussle Docuseries Getting Pitched To Platforms

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close