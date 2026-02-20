Subscribe
Close
News

Lil Jon Lays His Son Nathan Smith To Rest On First Day Of Ramadan

Lil Jon laid his son to rest two weeks after his untimely passing, choosing a meaningful date for the burial.

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pencils Of Promise 10th Anniversary Gala
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lil Jon laid his son to rest two weeks after his untimely passing, choosing a meaningful date for the burial.

The family waited until the first day of Ramadan to bury Nathan Murray Smith. In a heartfelt post shared to social media, Jon included several photos of his son along with a message reflecting the sacred month.

“On the first day of Ramadan yesterday. We laid my only son to rest. In this holy month, I’m asking for extra du’a (prayer) for him and for our family. Please pray that Allah grants him Jannah (heaven) and grants sabr, mercy, and strength, Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji-un.”

The pioneer of Crunk music’s son, Nathan, was also a DJ who performed under the name DJ Young Slade. Following in his father’s footsteps, he carved out his own lane behind the turntables, building his own reputation through his love of music.

After his passing at age 27, the family also released a statement expressing their grief.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted – he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”

As Lil Jon’s family continue to mourn, Nathan’s memory lives on forever.

Related Tags

lil jon

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Toy Story 5 asset

    Man-Wiglette Sold Separately! Social Media Erupts With Hilarious Tweets, Memes & Reactions To Woody’s Bald Spot In ‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer

    Bossip
    College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana

    DJ Khaled Flexes Weight Loss In New Video: “You See My Neck Now"

    Cassius Life
    Black History WH 2026

    Look At My African-Americans: Donald Trump Tries To Right Racist Rumors With White House BHM Program

    Bossip
    San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets

    LaMelo Ball Crashes Custom Hummer & Leaves Scene In A Lamborghini

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

    Comment
    2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’

    Comment
    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

    Comment
    Lanterns x James Gunn
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’

    Comment
    TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-BONDI
    13 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Stocks Up!: Pam Bondi Crash Out Inspires Drove of Dow Jones Memes

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Pharrell Gifts Pusha T A Brand New Rolls Royce

    Comment
    David Marvin Blake Jr. Son Of DJ Quik
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DJ Quik’s Son Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cassidy & Eazy the Block Captain’s Illadelphia Battle Goes Off The Rails

    Comment
    83rd Annual Golden Globes - Nominations Announcement And Media Preview
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Fires Back At Marlon Wayans Over Diddy Doc Critique

    Comment
    Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Nipsey Hussle Docuseries Getting Pitched To Platforms

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close