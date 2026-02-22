Subscribe
Close
Politics

Donald Trump's Pseudonym, "John Barron," Calls Into C-SPAN

Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using “John Barron” Pseudonym

The moment happened not long after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump's "reciprocal tariffs" were illegal, and the host of the C-SPAN show introduced a caller as "John in Virginia, Republican."

Published on February 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The moment happened not long after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump's "reciprocal tariffs" were illegal, and the host of the C-SPAN show introduced a caller as "John in Virginia, Republican."
  • In a voice that was very similar to Trump's, the caller said, "Well, this is John Barron, and look, this is the worst decision you've ever had in your life, practically!"
  • For those who know, "John Barron" is a pseudonym that Trump used back in the '80s.
Donald Trump's Pseudonym, "John Barron," Calls Into C-SPAN
Clive Mason / Donald Trump

Is Donald Trump so mad the Supreme Court handed him a massive L that he is out here resorting to alleged old tactics, like calling into news shows under a fake name?

On Friday, someone going by the name of “John Barron” called into C-SPAN to complain about the Supreme Court striking down Donald Trump’s illegal tax on the American people, aka tariffs. But one prominent political commentator believes that the caller was none other than Orange Mussolini himself.

The moment happened not long after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” were illegal, and the host of the C-SPAN show introduced a caller as “John in Virginia, Republican.”

In a voice that was very similar to Trump’s, the caller said, “Well, this is John Barron, and look, this is the worst decision you’ve ever had in your life, practically!”

Barron continued, “This is a terrible decision, and you have Hakeem Jeffries who… he’s a dope! And you have Chuck Schumer, who can’t cook a cheeseburger, of course these people are happy! Of course these people are happy! But true Americans will not be happy.”

For those who know, “John Barron” is a pseudonym that Trump used back in the ’80s. Economics analyst Brian Allen quickly pointed out to his followers.

“NO WAY. ‘John Barron’ just called C-SPAN to complain about the Supreme Court nuking Trump’s tariffs,” Allen wrote Sunday. “Yes – that John Barron. The fake name Trump used for decades. They cut him off mid-call. You cannot make this up.”

Bruh.

Social media has also been chiming in, while not stunned Trump would possibly stoop to such lows, but its absolutely comical, and alarming that our president is possibly sitting in the oval office calling into news shows pretending to be someone else to praise himself and the crappy job he is doing as commander and chief.

You can see more reactions below.

Related Tags

Donald Trump

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Mardi Gras baddies asset

    Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026

    Bossip
    Miss J Alexander attends 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, HBO Party, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017

    Reality Check Realness: Miss J Reflects On Recovery Woes & ANTM Regret

    Bossip
    5th Annual Black Love Summit

    Russell Westbrook's Wife Reveals Threatening Email From Fan Wishing Her Death

    Cassius Life
    Friends cheering with margarita cocktails during a garden party

    Spirit.Ed: National Margarita Day 2026 Is Here, Check Out These Drinks

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges

    Comment
    7 Items
    Technology  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting “Pay-For-Pray” Hallow App

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

    Comment
    2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’

    Comment
    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build
    News  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 Reclaims The Culture Black Women Helped Build

    Comment
    Trending
    Lanterns x James Gunn
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Comment
    2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Pharrell Gifts Pusha T A Brand New Rolls Royce

    Comment
    David Marvin Blake Jr. Son Of DJ Quik
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DJ Quik’s Son Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Cassidy & Eazy the Block Captain’s Illadelphia Battle Goes Off The Rails

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close