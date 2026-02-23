Subscribe
Close
News

Democratic Party Leaning Into Breakup With AIPAC: Report

Recent electoral victories by progressive candidates within the Democratic Party might be a sign of it splitting with pro-Israel lobbyists.

Published on February 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Activists Protest AIPAC Campaign Funding for U.S. Senator
Source: UCG / Getty

The Democratic Party has had long-standing ties with groups that are supportive of Israel. But there is now a wave of younger politicians who are openly looking to distance themselves from these groups, and they’re seeing the results in recent elections, defeating candidates still aligned with pro-Israeli groups.

These groups, such as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the Democratic Majority for Israel PAC, have exerted their influence to the point of bouncing Democratic politicians who they deem as being against them. Two examples are Democratic Socialists of America members Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri. The two were targeted by the Democratic Majority for Israel with attack ads, and lost their seats in 2025.

The turning point lies in the aftermath of the attacks by the Hamas terror organization on October 7, 2023. The government of Benjamin Netanyahu seized upon the wave of sympathy and set about occupying the Gaza region, presumably to go after Hamas members. The resulting war has left over 72,000 estimated dead as reported by The Guardian, in addition to the further displacement of Palestinians. 

Pro-Palestinian activists on college campuses and in rallies nationwide have seemed to influence Democratic politicians to not fully back Israel. That has shown to be recently successful in a Democratic primary race in New Jersey between Tom Malinowski and Analilia Mejia last week. Mejia, a progressive activist who has accused Israel of genocide, won the race as Malinowski saw AIPAC spend $2 million to discredit him – all due to his asking for conditions to be placed on aid to Israel.

Malinowski sees that more will become less engaged with groups like AIPAC because of their demands. “On some level, they may have preferred to elect an anti-Israel progressive versus a mainstream Democrat, who departs from their hard line in a small way,” he said in an interview with Politico. That has already been seen in key races such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s victorious campaign last year, which saw him be a fierce critic of Netanyahu and the Israeli government.

There are also signs of those groups losing favor with the younger faction within the Republican Party. This group, notably dominated by young conservatives, are more aligned with the “America First” principles brought about by Trump and have questioned Israel being prioritized by the administration within the beginning of his second term. 

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

    BAFTAs Backlash: BBC Apologizes For Airing N-Word Outburst Despite Tape Delay, Delroy Lindo Makes A Statement As More Celebs Call Out 'Unacceptable' Situation

    Bossip
    Tyla x Yung Miami

    No Shade, All Tea? Fans Suspect Tyla Trolled Yung Miami Track Despite Dispute Over 'Chanel'

    Bossip
    New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals

    Vikings' Rondale Moore Dies After Suspected Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

    Cassius Life
    Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. To Unretire After Mike Tyson Fight, Social Media Swears He's Broke

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Bourbon barrels wait for transportation
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Comment
    Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Comment
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    50 Cent Eggs On Beef With Jim Jones, Maino Over Diddy Doc

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment
    Trending
    2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’

    Comment
    “Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    “Hey Tony!”: J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

    Comment
    Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
    9 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Baby Keem Drops His Album ‘Casino,’ Fans Say He Hit The Lotto

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close